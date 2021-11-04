The UIL State Cross Country Championships begin on Friday at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock, with 1A girls running at 8:30 a.m. followed by 1A boys, 3A girls, 3A boys, 5A girls and 5A boys.

Class 2A girls open the running on Saturday at 8:30 a.m., followed by 2A boys, 4A girls, 4A boys, 6A girls and 6A boys.

Area qualifiers include:

CLASS 6A

Boys: Iain Salter, senior, Tyler Legacy

CLASS 5A

Boys: Sam Hawthorne, senior, Hallsville; Reynold Guadarrama, freshman, Lufkin; Kristopher Murphy, junior, Lufkin

Girls: Mackenzie Robinson, freshman, Pine Tree; Hallsville team (sophomore Kenzy Glass, senior Carolyn Hale, freshman Addison Hatchett, freshman Kylea Hatfield, junior Avery Perkins, senior Lily Soto and freshman Lauren Thomas; Taylor Gutierrez, senior, Jacksonville; Emily Martinez, sophomore, Jacksonville

CLASS 4A

Boys: Abel Solorio, sophomore, Cumberland Academy; Jacob Berryhill, junior, Pittsburg; Andrew Morales, sophomore, Henderson; Christopher May, senior, Kilgore; Hardy Swann, junior, Athens; Micah Swann, senior, Athens; Palestine team (junior Alex David Arredondo, senior Luis Castillo, sophomore Erik Coronado, junior Johan Hagberg, freshman Juan Lopez, freshman Kevin Quincin and sophomore Jalbert Sandoval); Emery Crayton, junior, Chapel Hill

Girls: Ruby Almanza, freshman, Kilgore; Graycee Wilson, sophomore, Canton; Saby Saboia, freshman, Lindale; Adiam Michael, junior, Cumberland Academy

CLASS 3A

Boys: Nathan Green, senior, White Oak; Aidan Chambers, senior, Harmony; Lucas Thomas, junior, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill; Grant Sims, junior, Elysian Fields; Noah Dowda, senior, Atlanta; David Soto, junior, Winnsboro; Canaan Swanner, senior, Winnsboro

Girls: Lizzy Still, freshman, White Oak; Marigold Hunter, senior, Troup; Kaley Nicholson, senior, Edgewood; Ava Person, freshman, Malakoff; Mineola team (freshman Olivia Hughes, senior Raquel Hughes, junior Shylah Kratzmeyer, senior Kapri Riley, senior Keilee Riley, senior Riley Weekly and senior Hannah Zoch); Paige Layton, junior, Nacogdoches Central Heights; Madyson Pence, junior, Quitman

CLASS 2A

Boys: Toby Gwin, sophomore, Hawkins; Dakota Hinkle, freshman, Hawkins; Jose Garcia, senior, Cushing; Douglass team (sophomore Drake Freeman, sophomore Dillon Johnson, junior Wrangler Johnson, sophomore Luke Jone, sophomore Noah Jones, freshman Kolton Karns and senior Lane Schroeder); New Summerfield team (junior Ary Hernandez, freshman Axel Hernandez, junior Ramiro Mendoza, senior Jose Sanchez, freshman Jack Torres, senior Marco Uribe and sophomore Bryan Zavala.

Girls: Kylie Adams, freshman, Hawkins; Union Grove team (junior Analiece Jones, sophomore Sophie Pyle, sophomore Jenna Scott, junior Gracie Stanford, freshman Kiera Taylor, junior Kenia Velazquez, junior Gracie Winn); Leighah Deckard, sophomore, Cushing; Douglass team (freshman Isabella Ball, freshman Georgiana Burns, senior Madyson Freeman, freshman Maddison Johnson, freshman Tessa Reeves, junior Abigail Richardson and junior Addie Rose Sinz); Payton Maze, sophomore, LaPoynor; Malakoff Cross Roads team (freshman Brook Locke, freshman Alanah Logan, sophomore july Soto, freshman Alexis Sudduth, sophomore Calista Turner and sophomore Cassity Turner); Mattie Burns, junior, Martin’s Mill; DeDe Davis, junior, Mount Enterprise

CLASS 1A

Boys: Brett Rushing, senior, Chireno

Girls: Neches team (junior Bre Fredrickson, freshman Joely Hines, freshman Sealy Hines, freshman Aubrey Kincade, freshman Bailey Lovelady, senior Mallory Main and sophomore Libby Raine)

 
 

