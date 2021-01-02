BULLARD — The Tyler High Lady Lions began the new year with a 45-41 win over the Bullard Lady Panthers on Saturday in a girls basketball game.
Kierstyn Ross led Tyler (7-6) with 15 points, followed by Kamora Jackson (13) and Shiriah Mitchell (12).
Lady Lions coach Amber Wiley also praised the defensive play of Jay'Mariea Taylor and Kassidy Hogg.
The Lady Panthers, who defeated Cumberland Academy 79-19 on Friday, travel to Kilgore on Tuesday.
The Lady Lions open District 16-5A play Jan. 5 at Huntsville and Jan. 8 at Nacogdoches. Their league home opener is is against Jacksonville on Jan. 12. All district varsity games have scheduled 6:30 p.m. starts.
All Saints 33, Grace Community 31
In its first game in nearly three weeks, All Saints edged crosstown foe Grace Community on Saturday.
Eyan Absar led All Saints with 12 points, and Shelby Phillips had 8 points.
Tariyah Hicks and freshmen Seyi Olusola and Grace Sutton all had 6 points for Grace.
Union Grove 56, White Oak 40
Carleigh Judd scored 21 points to lead Union Grove past White Oak.
Macey Alston had 19 points.
Renee Cook had 23 points for White Oak.
Union Grove (15-1) will play Overton at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Overton.
BOYS
Grace Community 46, All Saints 33
Nathan Luce scored 19 points to lead Grace past All Saints on Saturday.
Bryce Patrick led All Saints with 14 points.
All Saints led 6-4 after the first quarter. The game was tied at 13 at halftime, and Grace led 30-29 after three quarters. The Cougars outscored the Trojans 16-4 in the fourth quarter.