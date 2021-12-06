Tuesday, Dec. 7
High School Boys Basketball
Whitehouse at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Palestine, 7:30 p.m.
All Saints at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Bishop Gorman, 5:30 p.m.
Grace Community at Brownsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Brook Hill at Gary, 6:15 p.m.
Bullard at Rusk, 6:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Commerce at Tyler, 6:15 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Brook Hill, 6:15 p.m.
Palestine at Whitehouse, 6:15 p.m.
Brownsboro at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Royse City, TBA
Mount Enterprise at All Saints, 5 p.m.
Arp at Bishop Gorman, 6:30 p.m.
Marshall at Bullard, 6:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Men’s College Basketball
Tyler at Lee, 6 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Tyler at Coastal Bend, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9
High School Boys Basketball
Tyler at Cedar Hill Tournament
Lindale at Central Heights Tournament
Brownsboro’s Great East Texas Shootout
Bishop Gorman at Big Sandy Tournament
Brook Hill at Huntington Tournament
Frankston Tournament
High School Girls Basketball
Whitehouse at Central Heights Tournament, TBA
Brownsboro’s Great East Texas Shootout
Brook Hill Tournament
Friday, Dec. 10
High School Boys Basketball
Tyler at Cedar Hill Tournament
Cumberland Academy at Arp, 6 p.m.
Lindale at Central Heights Tournament
Brownsboro’s Great East Texas Shootout
All Saints at Lucas Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Big Sandy Tournament
Brook Hill at Huntington Tournament
Frankston Tournament
High School Girls Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.
Longview at Tyler, 5 p.m.
Pine Tree at Cumberland Academy, 5 p.m.
Whitehouse at Central Heights Tournament
Brownsboro’s Great East Texas Shootout
Brook Hill Tournament
Saturday, Dec. 11
High School Boys Basketball
Tyler at Cedar Hill Tournament
Lindale at Central Heights Tournament
Brownsboro’s Great East Texas Shootout
Bishop Gorman at Big Sandy Tournament
Brook Hill at Huntington Tournament
Frankston Tournament
High School Girls Basketball
Whitehouse at Central Heights Tournament
Brownsboro’s Great East Texas Shootout
Brook Hill Tournament
Men’s College Basketball
Jacksonville at Tyler, 4 p.m.
UT Tyler at Dallas Baptist, 2 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Southwest Christian at Tyler, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Women’s College Basketball
North American University at Tyler, 1 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 13
High School Boys Basketball
Winona at All Saints, 7 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Athens Prep at All Saints, 4:30 p.m.
Tyler Classical at Bishop Gorman, 5 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
UT Tyler at Midwestern State, 7 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
UT Tyler at Midwestern State, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
High School Boys Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Nacogdoches, 7:30 p.m.
Longview at Tyler, 7 p.m.
Leverett’s Chapel at Cumberland Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Lindale at Malakoff, 6:15 p.m.
Van at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Brook Hill, 6:15 p.m.
Grace Community at White Oak, 7:30 p.m.
Bullard at Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Tyler at LaPoynor, 6:15 p.m.
Kilgore at Cumberland Academy, 6:15 p.m.
Whitehouse at Rusk, 6:15 p.m.
Lindale at Spring Hill, 6:15 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.
Big Sandy at Bishop Gorman, 6:30 p.m.
Bullard at Jacksonville, 6:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16
High School Boys Basketball
Chapel Hill at Tatum Invitational
Brook Hill at Union Grove Tournament
Men’s College Basketball
Arkansas-Fort Smith at UT Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Arkansas-Fort Smith at Midwestern State, 5 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17
High School Boys Basketball
Longview at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
Tyler vs. Wilmer-Hutchins at Cedar Valley College, 8 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Mineola, 5:15 p.m.
Lindale at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Tatum Invitational
Eustace at Grace Community, 7:15 p.m.
Brook Hill at Union Grove Tournament
Tyler HEAT at Bullard, 6:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Dallas Skyline, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler at Brownsboro, 3:30 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Lindale, 6:15 p.m.
Frankston at Whitehouse, 6:15 p.m.
Spring Hill at Chapel Hill, 6:15 p.m.
Brook Hill at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.
Henderson at Bullard, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
High School Boys Basketball
Chapel Hill at Tatum Invitational
All Saints at West Rusk, 1:30 p.m.
All Saints at Marshall Christian Academy, 1 p.m.
Brook Hill at Union Grove Tournament
Men’s College Basketball
Oklahoma Christian at UT Tyler, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Oklahoma Christian at UT Tyler, 2 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 20
High School Girls Basketball
Cayuga at Tyler, 10 a.m.
Whitehouse at Pine Tree, 2:30 p.m.
Brook Hill at Rusk, noon
Women’s College Basketball
UT Tyler at Texas Woman’s, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
High School Boys Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Rockwall, 2:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Cumberland Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Lindale at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.
All Saints at Elysian Fields, 7:15 p.m.
Bullard at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Rockwall at Tyler Legacy, 1:30 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Chapel Hill, 2:15 p.m.
Kilgore at Lindale, 3:30 p.m.
Spring Hill at Bullard, 6:15 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 27
High School Boys Basketball
Wagstaff Tournament at TJC
High School Girls Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Hallsville Tournament
Tyler at Kaufman Tournament
Lindale at Hawkins Tournament
Chapel Hill at Aggieland Invitational
Bishop Gorman at Dallas First Baptist Tournament
Tuesday, Dec. 28
High School Boys Basketball
Wagstaff Tournament at TJC
Chapel Hill at Whataburger Invitational in Fort Worth
Grace Community at Bishop Gorman, 2 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Hallsville Tournament
Tyler at Kaufman Tournament
Lindale at Hawkins Tournament
Chapel Hill at Aggieland Invitational
Wednesday, Dec. 29
High School Boys Basketball
Wagstaff Tournament at TJC, TBA
Chapel Hill at Whataburger Invitational in Fort Worth
High School Girls Basketball
Lindale at Hawkins Tournament, TBA
Chapel Hill at Aggieland Invitational, TBA
Thursday, Dec. 30
High School Boys Basketball
Chapel Hill at Whataburger Invitational in Fort Worth
Men’s College Basketball
College of Southern Idaho at Tyler, 3 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 31
High School Boys Basketball
Bishop Gorman at Big Sandy, 2:30 p.m.
Brownsboro at Brook Hill, 1:15 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
Dallas Baptist at UT Tyler, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Tyler at Jones County (Mississippi), 1 p.m.
Texas Woman’s at UT Tyler, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 1
High School Boys Basketball
Grace Community at All Saints, 5 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Grace Community at All Saints, 3:30 pm..
Women’s College Basketball
Tyler at Jones County (Mississippi), 1 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 2
Men’s College Basketball
Midwestern State at UT Tyler, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Midwestern State at UT Tyler, 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 3
High School Boys Basketball
Lindale at White Oak, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Lindale at Athens, 4:30 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
Tyler at Blinn, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
High School Boys Basketball
Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.
Kilgore at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
King’s Academy at All Saints, 6:30 p.m.
Grace Community at Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.
LaPoynor at Brook Hill, 6:15 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Mesquite Horn, 6:30 p.m.
Bullard at Cumberland Academy, 6:15 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Kilgore, 3:30 p.m.
Brook Hill at Big Sandy, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Men’s College Basketball
Angelina at Tyler, 7 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Jacksonville at Tyler, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6
Men’s College Basketball
UT Tyler at Cameron, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
UT Tyler at Cameron, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7
High School Boys Basketball
Tyler Legacy at North Mesquite, 7 p.m.
ILTexas Arlington at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Henderson at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.
Carlisle at All Saints, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Tyler Classical Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Pittsburg at Grace Community, 7:15 p.m.
Brook Hill at Plano Coram Deo, 7:30 p.m.
Bullard at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
North Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Tyler, 6:15 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Henderson, 6:15 p.m.
Whitehouse at Nacogdoches, 7:30 p.m.
Lindale at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Brook Hill at Coram Deo, 6:30 p.m.
Kilgore at Bullard, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Men’s College Basketball
Tyler at Coastal Bend, noon
UT Tyler at West Texas A&M, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Kilgore at Tyler, 2 p.m.
UT Tyler at West Texas A&M, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
High School Boys Basketball
Rockwall-Heath at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Lindale at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at All Saints, 7:30 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at Grace Community, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Dunne at Brook Hill, 8 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Rockwall-Heath, 6:30 p.m.
Nacogdoches at Tyler, 6:15 p.m.
Spring Hill at Cumberland Academy, 6:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.
Bullard at Lindale, 6:15 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at All Saints, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Dunne at Brook Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Men’s College Basketball
Paris at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Tyler at Paris, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Men’s College Basketball
Eastern New Mexico at UT Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Eastern New Mexico at UT Tyler, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14
High School Boys Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Mesquite, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tyler, 6:45 p.m.
Henderson at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.
Bullard at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
All Saints at Dallas Shelton, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Covenant at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.
Grace Community at Garland Brighter Horizons Academy, 8 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at Brook Hill, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler at Jacksonville, 6:15 p.m.
Whitehouse at Lufkin, 7:30 p.m.
Lindale at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.
All Saints at Dallas Shelton, 6 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Bullard, 6:15 p.m.
Dallas Covenant at Bishop Gorman, 5:30 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at Brook Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Men’s College Basketball
Tyler at Trinity Valley, 4 p.m.
Lubbock Christian at UT Tyler, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Angelina at Tyler, 2 p.m.
Lubbock Christian at UT Tyler, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
High School Boys Basketball
Tyler at Lufkin, 6:45 p.m.
Kilgore at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Lindale at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.
Pantego Christian at All Saints, 7 p.m.
Arlington Grace Prep at Bishop Gorman, 7:30 p.m.
Brook Hill at McKinney Christian, 8 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Lufkin at Tyler, 6:15 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Kilgore, 6:15 p.m.
Whitehouse at Huntsville, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Hill at Lindale, 6:15 p.m.
Henderson at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Pantego Christian at All Saints, 5:30 p.m.
Arlington Grace Prep at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.
Brook Hill at McKinney Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
UT Tyler at Texas A&M-Commerce, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
UT Tyler at Texas A&M-Commerce, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Men’s College Basketball
Navarro at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Tyler at Trinity Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan.21
High School Boys Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Dallas Skyline, 7:30 p.m.
Whitehouse at Tyler, 6:45 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Hill at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Covenant at All Saints, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Christian at Brook Hill, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Dallas Skyline at Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler at Whitehouse, 6:15 p.m.
Lindale at Cumberland Academy, 6:15 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Covenant at All Saints, 5:30 p.m.
Dallas Christian at Brook Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Bullard at Henderson, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Men’s College Basketball
Tyler at Kilgore, 4 p.m.
UT Tyler at Western New Mexico, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Panola at Tyler, 2 p.m.
UT Tyler at Western New Mexico, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
High School Boys Basketball
Rockwall at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
Huntsville at Tyler, 6:45 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Kilgore at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.
Arlington Grace Prep at All Saints, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Dallas Shelton, 7:30 p.m.
Brook Hill at Grace Community, 8 p.m.
Spring Hill at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Rockwall, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler at Huntsville, 6:15 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Cumberland Academy, 6:15 p.m.
Nacogdoches at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.
Lindale at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.
All Saints at Arlington Grace Prep, 6 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Dallas Shelton, 6 p.m.
Brook Hill at Grace Community, 6:30 p.m.
Bullard at Spring Hill, 6:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Women’s College Basketball
Blinn at Tyler, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Men’s College Basketball
Texas A&M International at UT Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Texas A&M International at UT Tyler, 5 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28
High School Boys Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Mesquite Horn, 7 p.m.
Nacogdoches at Tyler, 6:45 p.m.
Bullard at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Kilgore at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
All Saints at Bishop Gorman, 7:30 p.m.
Grace Community at McKinney Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Brighter Horizons at Brook Hill, 8 p.m.
Bullard at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler at Nacogdoches, 6:15 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Bullard, 6:15 p.m.
Whitehouse at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Kilgore at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
All Saints at Bishop Gorman, 5:30 p.m.
Brighter Horizons at Brook Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
High School Boys Basketball
Bishop Gorman at Arlington Pantego Christian, TBA
High School Girls Basketball
Bishop Gorman at Pantego Christian, 1 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
Panola at Tyler, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M-Kingsville at UT Tyler, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Tyler at Bossier Parish, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M-Kingsville at UT Tyler, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
High School Boys Basketball
North Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
Tyler at Jacksonville, 6:45 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.
Lindale at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Shelton at All Saints, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Dallas Covenant, 7 p.m.
Dallas Christian at Grace Community, 8 p.m.
Brook Hill at Cristo Rey, 8 p.m.
Kilgore at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Tyler Legacy at North Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tyler, 6:15 p.m.
Henderson at Cumberland Academy, 6:15 p.m.
Lufkin at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Shelton at All Saints, 6 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Dallas Covenant, 5:30 p.m.
Brook Hill at Cristo Rey, 6:30 p.m.
Bullard at Kilgore, 6:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Men’s College Basketball
Tyler at Bossier Parish, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Coastal Bend at Tyler, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Men’s College Basketball
UT Tyler at Oklahoma Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
UT Tyler at Oklahoma Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
High School Boys Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Rockwall-Heath, 7 p.m.
Lufkin at Tyler, 6:45 p.m.
Spring Hill at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Bullard at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.
All Saints at Arlington Pantego Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Arlington Grace Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Bullard at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Rockwall-Heath at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler at Lufkin, 6:15 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Spring Hill, 6:15 p.m.
Huntsville at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.
Lindale at Bullard, 6:15 p.m.
All Saints at Arlington Pantego Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Arlington Grace Prep, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Men’s College Basketball
Trinity Valley at Tyler, 4 p.m.
UT Tyler at Arkansas-Fort Smith, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Tyler at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.
UT Tyler at Arkansas-Fort Smith, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
High School Boys Basketball
Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
Tyler at Whitehouse, 6:45 p.m.
Lindale at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.
All Saints at Dallas Covenant, 7 p.m.
Arlington Pantego Christian at Bishop Gorman, 7:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.
Whitehouse at Tyler, 6:15 p.m.
Henderson at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.
Bullard at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
All Saints at Dallas Covenant, 5:30 p.m.
Pantego Christian at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Men’s College Basketball
Tyler at Paris, 7 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Tyler at Kilgore, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
High School Boys Basketball
Dallas Shelton at Bishop Gorman, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Dallas Shelton at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
Texas A&M-Commerce at UT Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Texas A&M-Commerce at UT Tyler, 5 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
High School Boys Basketball
Tyler at Huntsville, 6:45 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Hill at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.
Henderson at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
All Saints at Arlington Grace Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Men’s College Basketball
Tyler at Navarro, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Paris at Tyler, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
High School Boys Basketball
Dallas Skyline at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
Tyler at Nacogdoches, 6:45 p.m.
Lindale at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Arlington Grace Prep at All Saints, 6 p.m.
Bullard at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Men’s College Basketball
Kilgore at Tyler, 7 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Tyler at Angelina, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Men’s College Basketball
St. Mary’s at UT Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
St. Mary’s at UT Tyler, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Men’s College Basketball
St. Edward’s at UT Tyler, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Trinity Valley at Tyler, 2 p.m.
St. Edward’s at UT Tyler, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Men’s College Basketball
Tyler at Panola, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Tyler at Panola, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Men’s College Basketball
UT Tyler at UT Permian Basin, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
UT Tyler at UT Permian Basin, 5:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Men’s College Basketball
Bossier Parish at Tyler, 4 p.m.
UT Tyler at Angelo State, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Tyler at Blinn, 2 p.m.
UT Tyler at Angelo State, 2 p.m.