Tyler Legacy's Vanessa Hayward surveys the defense against Tyler High Tuesday night at Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.

 Michel Alfaro

Tuesday, Dec. 7

High School Boys Basketball

Whitehouse at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Van, 7:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Palestine, 7:30 p.m.

All Saints at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Bishop Gorman, 5:30 p.m.

Grace Community at Brownsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Brook Hill at Gary, 6:15 p.m.

Bullard at Rusk, 6:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Commerce at Tyler, 6:15 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Brook Hill, 6:15 p.m.

Palestine at Whitehouse, 6:15 p.m.

Brownsboro at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Royse City, TBA

Mount Enterprise at All Saints, 5 p.m.

Arp at Bishop Gorman, 6:30 p.m.

Marshall at Bullard, 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Men’s College Basketball

Tyler at Lee, 6 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Tyler at Coastal Bend, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

High School Boys Basketball

Tyler at Cedar Hill Tournament

Lindale at Central Heights Tournament

Brownsboro’s Great East Texas Shootout

Bishop Gorman at Big Sandy Tournament

Brook Hill at Huntington Tournament

Frankston Tournament

High School Girls Basketball

Whitehouse at Central Heights Tournament, TBA

Brownsboro’s Great East Texas Shootout

Brook Hill Tournament

Friday, Dec. 10

High School Boys Basketball

Tyler at Cedar Hill Tournament

Cumberland Academy at Arp, 6 p.m.

Lindale at Central Heights Tournament

Brownsboro’s Great East Texas Shootout

All Saints at Lucas Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Big Sandy Tournament

Brook Hill at Huntington Tournament

Frankston Tournament

High School Girls Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

Longview at Tyler, 5 p.m.

Pine Tree at Cumberland Academy, 5 p.m.

Whitehouse at Central Heights Tournament

Brownsboro’s Great East Texas Shootout

Brook Hill Tournament

Saturday, Dec. 11

High School Boys Basketball

Tyler at Cedar Hill Tournament

Lindale at Central Heights Tournament

Brownsboro’s Great East Texas Shootout

Bishop Gorman at Big Sandy Tournament

Brook Hill at Huntington Tournament

Frankston Tournament

High School Girls Basketball

Whitehouse at Central Heights Tournament

Brownsboro’s Great East Texas Shootout

Brook Hill Tournament

Men’s College Basketball

Jacksonville at Tyler, 4 p.m.

UT Tyler at Dallas Baptist, 2 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Southwest Christian at Tyler, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Women’s College Basketball

North American University at Tyler, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 13

High School Boys Basketball

Winona at All Saints, 7 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Athens Prep at All Saints, 4:30 p.m.

Tyler Classical at Bishop Gorman, 5 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

UT Tyler at Midwestern State, 7 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

UT Tyler at Midwestern State, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

High School Boys Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Nacogdoches, 7:30 p.m.

Longview at Tyler, 7 p.m.

Leverett’s Chapel at Cumberland Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Lindale at Malakoff, 6:15 p.m.

Van at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Brook Hill, 6:15 p.m.

Grace Community at White Oak, 7:30 p.m.

Bullard at Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Tyler at LaPoynor, 6:15 p.m.

Kilgore at Cumberland Academy, 6:15 p.m.

Whitehouse at Rusk, 6:15 p.m.

Lindale at Spring Hill, 6:15 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.

Big Sandy at Bishop Gorman, 6:30 p.m.

Bullard at Jacksonville, 6:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16

High School Boys Basketball

Chapel Hill at Tatum Invitational

Brook Hill at Union Grove Tournament    

Men’s College Basketball

Arkansas-Fort Smith at UT Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Arkansas-Fort Smith at Midwestern State, 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17

High School Boys Basketball

Longview at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

Tyler vs. Wilmer-Hutchins at Cedar Valley College, 8 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Mineola, 5:15 p.m.

Lindale at Van, 7:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Tatum Invitational

Eustace at Grace Community, 7:15 p.m.

Brook Hill at Union Grove Tournament    

Tyler HEAT at Bullard, 6:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Dallas Skyline, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler at Brownsboro, 3:30 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Lindale, 6:15 p.m.

Frankston at Whitehouse, 6:15 p.m.

Spring Hill at Chapel Hill, 6:15 p.m.

Brook Hill at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.

Henderson at Bullard, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

High School Boys Basketball

Chapel Hill at Tatum Invitational

All Saints at West Rusk, 1:30 p.m.

All Saints at Marshall Christian Academy, 1 p.m.

Brook Hill at Union Grove Tournament    

Men’s College Basketball

Oklahoma Christian at UT Tyler, 4 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Oklahoma Christian at UT Tyler, 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20

High School Girls Basketball

Cayuga at Tyler, 10 a.m.

Whitehouse at Pine Tree, 2:30 p.m.

Brook Hill at Rusk, noon

Women’s College Basketball

UT Tyler at Texas Woman’s, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

High School Boys Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Rockwall, 2:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Cumberland Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Lindale at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.

All Saints at Elysian Fields, 7:15 p.m.

Bullard at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Rockwall at Tyler Legacy, 1:30 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Chapel Hill, 2:15 p.m.

Kilgore at Lindale, 3:30 p.m.

Spring Hill at Bullard, 6:15 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

High School Boys Basketball

Wagstaff Tournament at TJC

High School Girls Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Hallsville Tournament

Tyler at Kaufman Tournament

Lindale at Hawkins Tournament

Chapel Hill at Aggieland Invitational

Bishop Gorman at Dallas First Baptist Tournament

Tuesday, Dec. 28

High School Boys Basketball

Wagstaff Tournament at TJC

Chapel Hill at Whataburger Invitational in Fort Worth

Grace Community at Bishop Gorman, 2 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Hallsville Tournament

Tyler at Kaufman Tournament

Lindale at Hawkins Tournament

Chapel Hill at Aggieland Invitational

Wednesday, Dec. 29

High School Boys Basketball

Wagstaff Tournament at TJC, TBA

Chapel Hill at Whataburger Invitational in Fort Worth

High School Girls Basketball

Lindale at Hawkins Tournament, TBA

Chapel Hill at Aggieland Invitational, TBA

 

Thursday, Dec. 30

High School Boys Basketball

Chapel Hill at Whataburger Invitational in Fort Worth

Men’s College Basketball

College of Southern Idaho at Tyler, 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

High School Boys Basketball

Bishop Gorman at Big Sandy, 2:30 p.m.

Brownsboro at Brook Hill, 1:15 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

Dallas Baptist at UT Tyler, 4 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Tyler at Jones County (Mississippi), 1 p.m.

Texas Woman’s at UT Tyler, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

High School Boys Basketball

Grace Community at All Saints, 5 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Grace Community at All Saints, 3:30 pm..

Women’s College Basketball

Tyler at Jones County (Mississippi), 1 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Men’s College Basketball

Midwestern State at UT Tyler, 4 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Midwestern State at UT Tyler, 1 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

High School Boys Basketball

Lindale at White Oak, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Lindale at Athens, 4:30 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

Tyler at Blinn, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

High School Boys Basketball

Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

King’s Academy at All Saints, 6:30 p.m.

Grace Community at Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.

LaPoynor at Brook Hill, 6:15 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Mesquite Horn, 6:30 p.m.

Bullard at Cumberland Academy, 6:15 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Kilgore, 3:30 p.m.

Brook Hill at Big Sandy, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Men’s College Basketball

Angelina at Tyler, 7 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Jacksonville at Tyler, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Men’s College Basketball

UT Tyler at Cameron, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

UT Tyler at Cameron, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7

High School Boys Basketball

Tyler Legacy at North Mesquite, 7 p.m.

ILTexas Arlington at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Henderson at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

Carlisle at All Saints, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Tyler Classical Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Pittsburg at Grace Community, 7:15 p.m.

Brook Hill at Plano Coram Deo, 7:30 p.m.

Bullard at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

North Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Tyler, 6:15 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Henderson, 6:15 p.m.

Whitehouse at Nacogdoches, 7:30 p.m.

Lindale at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Brook Hill at Coram Deo, 6:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Bullard, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Men’s College Basketball

Tyler at Coastal Bend, noon

UT Tyler at West Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Kilgore at Tyler, 2 p.m.

UT Tyler at West Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

High School Boys Basketball

Rockwall-Heath at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Lindale at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at All Saints, 7:30 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at Grace Community, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Dunne at Brook Hill, 8 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Rockwall-Heath, 6:30 p.m.

Nacogdoches at Tyler, 6:15 p.m.

Spring Hill at Cumberland Academy, 6:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.

Bullard at Lindale, 6:15 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at All Saints, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Dunne at Brook Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Men’s College Basketball

Paris at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Tyler at Paris, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Men’s College Basketball

Eastern New Mexico at UT Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Eastern New Mexico at UT Tyler, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14

High School Boys Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Mesquite, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tyler, 6:45 p.m.

Henderson at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

Bullard at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

All Saints at Dallas Shelton, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Covenant at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.

Grace Community at Garland Brighter Horizons Academy, 8 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at Brook Hill, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler at Jacksonville, 6:15 p.m.

Whitehouse at Lufkin, 7:30 p.m.

Lindale at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.

All Saints at Dallas Shelton, 6 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Bullard, 6:15 p.m.

Dallas Covenant at Bishop Gorman, 5:30 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at Brook Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Men’s College Basketball

Tyler at Trinity Valley, 4 p.m.

Lubbock Christian at UT Tyler, 4 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Angelina at Tyler, 2 p.m.

Lubbock Christian at UT Tyler, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

High School Boys Basketball

Tyler at Lufkin, 6:45 p.m.

Kilgore at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Lindale at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.

Pantego Christian at All Saints, 7 p.m.

Arlington Grace Prep at Bishop Gorman, 7:30 p.m.

Brook Hill at McKinney Christian, 8 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Lufkin at Tyler, 6:15 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Kilgore, 6:15 p.m.

Whitehouse at Huntsville, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Hill at Lindale, 6:15 p.m.

Henderson at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Pantego Christian at All Saints, 5:30 p.m.

Arlington Grace Prep at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.

Brook Hill at McKinney Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

UT Tyler at Texas A&M-Commerce, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

UT Tyler at Texas A&M-Commerce, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Men’s College Basketball

Navarro at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Tyler at Trinity Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan.21

High School Boys Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Dallas Skyline, 7:30 p.m.

Whitehouse at Tyler, 6:45 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Hill at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Covenant at All Saints, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Brook Hill, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Dallas Skyline at Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler at Whitehouse, 6:15 p.m.

Lindale at Cumberland Academy, 6:15 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Covenant at All Saints, 5:30 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Brook Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Bullard at Henderson, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Men’s College Basketball

Tyler at Kilgore, 4 p.m.

UT Tyler at Western New Mexico, 4 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Panola at Tyler, 2 p.m.

UT Tyler at Western New Mexico, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

High School Boys Basketball

Rockwall at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

Huntsville at Tyler, 6:45 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

Arlington Grace Prep at All Saints, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Dallas Shelton, 7:30 p.m.

Brook Hill at Grace Community, 8 p.m.

Spring Hill at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Rockwall, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler at Huntsville, 6:15 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Cumberland Academy, 6:15 p.m.

Nacogdoches at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.

Lindale at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.

All Saints at Arlington Grace Prep, 6 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Dallas Shelton, 6 p.m.

Brook Hill at Grace Community, 6:30 p.m.

Bullard at Spring Hill, 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Women’s College Basketball

Blinn at Tyler, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Men’s College Basketball

Texas A&M International at UT Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Texas A&M International at UT Tyler, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

High School Boys Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Mesquite Horn, 7 p.m.

Nacogdoches at Tyler, 6:45 p.m.

Bullard at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

All Saints at Bishop Gorman, 7:30 p.m.

Grace Community at McKinney Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Brighter Horizons at Brook Hill, 8 p.m.

Bullard at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler at Nacogdoches, 6:15 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Bullard, 6:15 p.m.

Whitehouse at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

All Saints at Bishop Gorman, 5:30 p.m.

Brighter Horizons at Brook Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

High School Boys Basketball

Bishop Gorman at Arlington Pantego Christian, TBA

High School Girls Basketball

Bishop Gorman at Pantego Christian, 1 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

Panola at Tyler, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M-Kingsville at UT Tyler, 4 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Tyler at Bossier Parish, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-Kingsville at UT Tyler, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

High School Boys Basketball

North Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

Tyler at Jacksonville, 6:45 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.

Lindale at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Shelton at All Saints, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Dallas Covenant, 7 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Grace Community, 8 p.m.

Brook Hill at Cristo Rey, 8 p.m.

Kilgore at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Tyler Legacy at North Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tyler, 6:15 p.m.

Henderson at Cumberland Academy, 6:15 p.m.

Lufkin at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Shelton at All Saints, 6 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Dallas Covenant, 5:30 p.m.

Brook Hill at Cristo Rey, 6:30 p.m.

Bullard at Kilgore, 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Men’s College Basketball

Tyler at Bossier Parish, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Coastal Bend at Tyler, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Men’s College Basketball

UT Tyler at Oklahoma Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

UT Tyler at Oklahoma Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

High School Boys Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Rockwall-Heath, 7 p.m.

Lufkin at Tyler, 6:45 p.m.

Spring Hill at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Bullard at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

All Saints at Arlington Pantego Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Arlington Grace Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Bullard at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Rockwall-Heath at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler at Lufkin, 6:15 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Spring Hill, 6:15 p.m.

Huntsville at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.

Lindale at Bullard, 6:15 p.m.

All Saints at Arlington Pantego Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Arlington Grace Prep, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Men’s College Basketball

Trinity Valley at Tyler, 4 p.m.

UT Tyler at Arkansas-Fort Smith, 4 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Tyler at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

UT Tyler at Arkansas-Fort Smith, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

High School Boys Basketball

Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

Tyler at Whitehouse, 6:45 p.m.

Lindale at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.

All Saints at Dallas Covenant, 7 p.m.

Arlington Pantego Christian at Bishop Gorman, 7:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

Whitehouse at Tyler, 6:15 p.m.

Henderson at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

Bullard at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

All Saints at Dallas Covenant, 5:30 p.m.

Pantego Christian at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Men’s College Basketball

Tyler at Paris, 7 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Tyler at Kilgore, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

High School Boys Basketball

Dallas Shelton at Bishop Gorman, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Dallas Shelton at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

Texas A&M-Commerce at UT Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Texas A&M-Commerce at UT Tyler, 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

High School Boys Basketball

Tyler at Huntsville, 6:45 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Hill at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

Henderson at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

All Saints at Arlington Grace Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Men’s College Basketball

Tyler at Navarro, 4 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Paris at Tyler, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

High School Boys Basketball

Dallas Skyline at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

Tyler at Nacogdoches, 6:45 p.m.

Lindale at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Arlington Grace Prep at All Saints, 6 p.m.

Bullard at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Men’s College Basketball

Kilgore at Tyler, 7 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Tyler at Angelina, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Men’s College Basketball

St. Mary’s at UT Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

St. Mary’s at UT Tyler, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Men’s College Basketball

St. Edward’s at UT Tyler, 4 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Trinity Valley at Tyler, 2 p.m.

St. Edward’s at UT Tyler, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Men’s College Basketball

Tyler at Panola, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Tyler at Panola, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Men’s College Basketball

UT Tyler at UT Permian Basin, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

UT Tyler at UT Permian Basin, 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Men’s College Basketball

Bossier Parish at Tyler, 4 p.m.

UT Tyler at Angelo State, 4 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Tyler at Blinn, 2 p.m.

UT Tyler at Angelo State, 2 p.m.

 
 

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 21st year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past three years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports