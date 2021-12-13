Bullard 43, Tyler HEAT 30
FRANKSTON — The Bullard Panthers defeated Tyler HEAT 43-30 on Saturday to capture the championship of the Frankston Invitational Basketball Tournament.
Garrett Nuckolls hit for 20 points to lead the Panthers with teammate Jeffery Brooks pitching in 10 points. Others scoring for the 10-2 Panthers were Drake Kress with four points and three points each from Owen Thompson, Layne Alexander and Hayden Medley.
Tyler HEAT (10-5) was led by Brayden Cox with 10 points. He was followed by Cayden Tomlin (9), Jackson Tomlin (6), Cade Morgan (3) and Jake Carlile (2).
Bullard is scheduled to visit Whitehouse on Tuesday for a 6:45 p.m. varsity tipoff. HEAT is scheduled to visit Brownsboro on Tuesday (6:15 p.m.).
Troup 56, Ore City 29
FRANKSTON — Bracey Cover, Colby Turner and Logan Womack were all in double figures as the Troup Tigers defeated the Ore City Rebels 56-29 on Saturday in the consolation championship of the Frankston Basketball Tournament.
Cover led with 15 points with Turner and Womack adding 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Others scoring for Troup (10-3) were Trae Davis (9), Jarett Castillo (5), Shane Jasper (3) and Payton Ellis (2).
Ryan Webb led the Rebels with 11 points, followed by Blake Coppedge (8), Jeremy Kyle (5), Allen Nigreville (3) and Curtis Lara (2).
The Tigers are scheduled to host Henderson on Tuesday with the JV beginning at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:15 p.m.
West Rusk 47, Garrison 45
GARY — The West Rusk Raiders overcame a six-point deficit after one quarter to earn a 47-45 win over Garrison.
Andon Mata scored 16 points and Jimmie Harper was close behind with 15 for the Raiders. Jamal Ford chipped in with four, Geremiah Smith and Keyshawn Lewis three apiece and Beau Mason, Noah Murphy and Jaxon Farqhuar two apiece. Lewis had eight rebounds, Farqhuar seven and Harper six, and Ford handed out five assists.