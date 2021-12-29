FORT WORTH — Ahstin Watkins hit for 15 points and Jayvin Mayfield added 12 as Chapel Hill came up just short of No. 7 Argyle, 45-37, on Wednesday in the 64th Whataburger Basketball Tournament's Blue Division at Chisholm Trail High School.
Others scoring for the Bulldogs were Adrian Mumphrey (4), Keviyan Huddleston (4) and Illonzo McGregor (2).
The Bulldogs will meet either Brock, a 43-38 loser to Melissa, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Chisholm Trail B Gym. If Chapel Hill wins the Bulldogs will play either Fort Worth Nolan or Midlothian Heritage for fifth place at 3 p.m.