WHITEHOUSE — Jackson Conser tossed a no-hitter to help the Whitehouse Wildcats clinch the District 16-5A baseball championship with a 3-0 win over the Tyler Lions on Friday.
Conser threw seven innings, striking out eight and not walking a batter.
The Wildcats improve to 24-5 overall and 13-2 in district, finishing ahead of runner-up Lufkin. The Lions end their season at 7-21 (0-15).
Matt Garcia had two hits for the Wildcats and drove in a run. Grant Taylor added the third Whitehouse hit. Luke Causey and Collin Clifton each had RBIs.
Scoring runs were Colin McLemore, Garcia and Causey.
Eli Sanchez started on the mound for Tyler, going three innings while allowing two hits and two runs (1 earned). He struck out four and walked four. Aldo Martinez pitched two innings. He did not allow a hit and allowed an unearned run, while striking out two and not giving up a hit.
Freshman Dante Martinez hurled the final inning, allowing one hit.
It was senior night for three Whitehouse seniors — Conser, Logan Whitfield and Erick Hendrick.
“I’m so proud of our seniors,” Whitehouse head coach Greg Branch said. “There’s only three of them. We have such a young squad, and everyone has rallied around those guys. We set a goal at the beginning of the year to finish in the top two in district. With two weeks left, we had a shot at that district championship, and I could just see it in their eyes that they wanted to go get it tonight, and they did.”
Whitehouse will play Marshall in a home-and-home series on Friday and Saturday to open the playoffs.