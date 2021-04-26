WHITEHOUSE — Jackson Conser and Ethan Stone teamed up on the mound to lead Whitehouse to a 4-3 win over Huntsville on Saturday.
Conser allowed three runs — one earned — on three hits with seven strikeouts in five innings. Stone allowed one hit in two shutout innings.
The Wildcats had just three hits, but they made the most of them.
Colt Eikner had an RBI triple, and Conser had a single and an RBI. Michael Dudolski also added a single.
Whitehouse (22-5, 11-2) will play Tyler at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mike Carter Field.