Whitehouse 3, Huntsville 2WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse rallied from a 2-0 first inning deficit to score a 3-2 win over the Huntsville Hornets on Friday in a District 16-5A baseball game.
Jackson Conser hurled 4.1 innings, while allowing three hits and two runs while striking out six and walking four. Colten Eikner got the save, pitching 2.2 innings. He did not allow a hit while striking out six and walking two.
Hagan Harris and Caleb Cotton scored the two early runs for the Hornets with RBIs from Travis Tester (walk) and Mason Monjaras.
The Wildcats took the lead in the fourth inning on a two-RBI double by Eikner, who swung on a 3-0 count. Jack Clark and Matt Garcia scored the runs.
Whitehouse plated a run in the third inning when Clark scored.
Garcia had two hits with Clark, Logan Whitfield, Conser and Grant Taylor adding one each.
Harris led the Hornets with two hits, while Cody McClerran had one.
Whitehouse (14-4, 3-1) is scheduled to host Tyler High at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Huntsville (8-12, 1-3) is slated to host Nacogdoches at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Bullard 9, Henderson 1BULLARD — Connor Carson hurled a two-hitter while striking out 10 in helping power Bullard to a 9-1 win over the Henderson Lions on Friday in a District 16-4A game.
Carson pitched seven innings and allowed an unearned run and walked two.
Derek Degrate had three hits for the Panthers, including a double and two RBIs.
Bryce Jewell and Chase Randall had two hits apiece with Ryley Sharp adding a single.
Other RBIs were by David Wilson (2), Gage Wakefield (1), Hagen Smith (1) and Randall (1). Scoring runs were Jewell (2), Randall (2), Carson (1), Smith (1), Brandon Taylor (1), Degrate (1) and Wilson (1).