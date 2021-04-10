JACKSONVILLE — Jackson Conser and Michael Dudolski teamed up to pitch a three-hit shutout as Whitehouse took a 12-0 win over Jacksonville on Saturday afternoon.
Conser allowed two hits in five innings with six strikeouts. Dudolski allowed one hit with one strikeout in one inning of work.
At the plate, Conser had a double and single, and Dudolski had a triple and two RBIs.
Logan Whitfield had two doubles, and Colt Eikner had a double. Matt Garcia and Luke Causey had three hits each.
The score was 1-0 after four innings. Whitehouse scored six runs in the fifth inning and five more in the sixth.
Whitehouse (19-4) will face Lufkin at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Lufkin.