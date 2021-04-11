MABANK — Van's Caleb White tossed a no-hitter, leading the Vandals to a 14-0 win over Mabank on Saturday in a District 14-4A baseball game.
White struck out six and walked one.
The Vandals scored 11 runs in the top of the first and left the rest to White.
Ross Hendricks, Manny Moore, Logan Smith and Austin Johnson each had two hits with Hendricks and Smith hitting doubles. Other hits were from Blaine Gideon, Ty Cook, Aiden Carter and Zack Wilson.
RBIs were from Hendricks (2), Smith (2), Garrett Florey (1), Moore (1), Gideon (1), Cook (1), Spencer Shinn (1), Carter (1) and Wilson (1).
Scoring runs were Smith (4), Florey (2), Moore (2), Gideon (2), Hendricks (1), Cook (1), Wilson (1) and Johnson (1).