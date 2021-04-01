Van 4, Canton 2
VAN — Van scored four early runs and then held off Canton for a 4-2 win on Thursday in a District 14-4A baseball game.
Caleb White and Manny Moore combined on the four-hitter. White pitched 6.1 innings, allowing four hits and two unearned runs. He struck out 10 and walked four. Moore got the final out for the save.
The Vandals are 2-2 in district, while Canton drops to 3-1.
Logan Smith led the Vandals at the plate with a double and two RBIs. Adding singles were Garrett Florey, Moore and Ty Cook. Moore also had an RBI, along with Nick Jay.
Scoring runs for Van were Florey, Moore, Aiden Carter and Zack Wilson.
Grant Yudizky and Corbin Holland had two hits apiece for the Eagles. Yudizky had an RBI with Yudizky and Colton Whitehead.
Van's next game is Friday, April 9 at Mabank (7 p.m.).
Bullard 4, Lindale 0
BULLARD — Connor Carson and Bryce Jewell combined on a four-hitter to lead the Bullard Panthers to a 4-0 win over Lindale on Thursday in a District 16-4A baseball game.
Carson threw six innings, allowing four hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks. Jewell hurled the final inning, striking out one.
Jewell (triple, single) and Gage Wakefield (2 singles) led the Panthers' offense. Carson, Ryley Sharp, Brandon Taylor and Derek Degrate each had singles.
Jewell knocked in three runs with Wakefield adding an RBI. Scoring runs were Jewell, Chase Randall, Degrate and David Wilson.
Bryce Everest, Brandon Burckel and Dakota Cook had hits for the Eagles.
Whitehouse 6, Nacogdoches 4
WHITEHOUSE — Logan Whitfield hit a triple and Colin McLemore added a double to help spark the Whitehouse Wildcats to a 6-4 win over Nacogdoches on Thursday in a District 16-5A baseball game.
Whitfield and Jackson Conser each had two hits with Jack Clark hitting a single. RBIs were from Whitfield (2) and Conser (1).
Scoring runs for the Wildcats were Clark (2), McLemore (1), Whitfield (1), Michael Dudolski (1) and Luke Causey (1).
Will Furness had three hits, including a double for the Dragons. Kolton Koonce added two hits with one each by Dillion Williams, Levi Stovall, Jaden Hall and Isaac Jones. RBIs were from Koonce and Stovall.
Scoring runs for Nacogdoches were Koonce (2), Williams (1) and Jones (1).
Whitehouse (17-4, 6-1) is scheduled to host Jacksonville at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Nacogdoches falls to 16-6 and 4-3.
Huntsville 11, Tyler 0
HUNTSVILLE — Luke Durham tossed a three-hitter, lifting the Huntsville Hornets to an 11-0 win over the Tyler Lions on Thursday in a District 16-5A baseball game at Kate Barr Ross Park.
Getting hits for the Lions were Eli Sanchez (double), Keeland Davis (single) and CJ Grace (single).
Cooper Molnes and Mason Monjaras had doubles for the Hornets.
Huntsville (11-12. 4-3) plays host to Lufkin at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Tyler (7-13, 0-7) visits Nacogdoches at 7 p.m. Tuesday before hosting the Dragons on Friday, April 9.
Lufkin 10, Jacksonville 3
LUFKIN — Cameron Jackson had a triple and three RBIs to help power the Lufkin Panthers to a 10-3 win over Jacksonville on Thursday in a District 16-5A baseball game.
Reid Hensley added a double for the Panthers
Joshua Holcomb and Hayden Thompson each had hits for the Indians. Jaccari Hamlett and Kee Price had RBIs with Carson Cleaver, Devin McCuin and Peter Torres scoring runs.
Jacksonville (9-12, 1-6) is scheduled to visit Whitehouse at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Longview 7, Pine Tree 0
LONGVIEW — Justin Beltran tossed a one-hitter, striking out 16 and walking just two, and the Longview Lobos rolled past crosstown rival Pine Tree, 7-0 in District 15-5A.
Beltran threw 64 of his 97 pitches for strikes.
Trenton Bush and Connor Cox both doubled for the Lobos, with Bush and Beltran driving in runs. Jordan Allen had the other Lobo hit.
Cruz Cox had the lone Pine Tree hit. Wade Fell took the pitching loss, striking out seven and walking four in four innings.
Hallsville 8, Sulphur Springs 1
SULPHUR SPRINGS — Landon Bowden dominated on the mound, and Logan Jones drove in four runs for the Bobcats as Hallsville rolled to an 8-1 win over Sulphur Springs in District 15-5A.
Bowden struck out 12, walked three and gave up one earned run on three hits in six innings. Brayden Hodges fanned one in an inning of work.
Matt Houston doubled, singled and drove in a run. Kurt Wyman drove in a couple of runs, and Brayden Walker had two hits.
Marshall 5, Mount Pleasant 4
MARSHALL — Garrett Cotten's third hit of the night was a walk off RBI single to plate Hayden Kelehan, and Marshall edged Mount Pleasant in nine innings, 5-4.
Kelehan, who had three hits and scored twice, led the bottom of the ninth off with a double. Jacob Oden had two doubles and two RBI for the Mavericks, and Dylan Thurmon added an RBI. Cotten struck out 10, walked three and gave up three earned runs in 7.2 innings. Jim Weaver fanned one with no walks in a scoreless 1.1 innings of action on the hill.
Logan Dunn tripled and singled, Layne Pickard doubled and drove in a run and Braden Duff, Evan Grissom and Brock Cooper drove in runs for Mount Pleasant.
Spring Hill 7, Henderson 0
LONGVIEW — Easton Ballard turned in a dominant performance on the hill for Spring Hill, striking out 14, walking three and scattering three hits in a complete game as the Panthers blanked Henderson, 3-0, in District 16-4A.
Ballard helped his own cause at the plate with a triple ,double and two RBI. Brennan Ferguson added three hits, and Bryant King and Jordan Hodges chipped in with an RBI apiece.
Quentin Moon, Dashawn Jackson and J.T. Howard had hits for Henderson. Cole Bradley struck out five, walked three and gave up three earned runs in 6.1 innings.
Rusk 13, Center 3
RUSK — Landon Gates doubled twice, singled twice and drove in seven runs for the Rusk Eagles in a 13-3 District 17-4A win over Center.
Lane Gilchrest and J.D. Thompson added doubles for the Eagles, with Gilchrest driving in a run. Wade Williams added two RBI, and Bryce Lenard chipped in with one RBI. Mason Cirkel struck out three with two walks in five innings for the pitching win.
Gilmer 6, North Lamar 3
PARIS — Gilmer rallied from a 3-2 deficit with a four-run seventh, earning a 6-3 win over North Lamar in District 15-4A.
Cutter Montgomery doubled and single, and Mason Hurt banged out three hits and drove in a run for the Buckeyes. Matt Mauldin drove in two runs, and Travis Collie, Brycen Jimmerson and Hunter Wynne all chipped in with RBI. Wynne struck out five and walked two in six innings to earn the pitching win.
West Rusk 12, Tatum 5
NEW LONDON — West Rusk scored six in the bottom of the first inning to answer a Tatum run in the top half, rolling to a 12-5 win over the Eagles in District 16-3A.
Will Jackson and Jimmie Harper both doubled for the Raiders. Jackson finished with three hits and two RBI. Bryant Mason drove in two runs, and Jaxon Farqhuar and Peyton Lyon added an RBI apiece.
Harper struck out six and walked four in 4.1 innings. Farqhuar fanned one and walked one in 2.2 frames.
Landen Tovar struck out six and walked two in five innings. Aidan Anthony worked one inning and took the loss. Camron Redwine homered, doubled and drove in two runs for the Eagles. Truitt Anthony, Reese Milam and Mason Whiddon all drove in runs.
MPCH 16, Winona 11
MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill used 10 hits, four Winona errors and 11 walks to earn a 16-11 win over the Wildcats in District 13-3A.
Julio Zuniga had two doubles and four RBI, and Caden Wharton also drove in four runs for Winona in the loss. Peyton Snow chipped in with two hits.