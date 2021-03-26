Due to COVID-19 concerns with the Dallas Skyline baseball program, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders game with the Raiders, scheduled for Friday in Tyler was postponed, Dr. Dan Crawford, Tyler Legacy High School principal, stated via email.
He added any tickets already purchased may be used at the April 10 game vs. Skyline at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. Starting time is to be determined.
The Red Raiders (13-4, 1-0 District 10-6A) are scheduled to return to play on Tuesday at Rockwall. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Legacy’s next home game is Thursday against Rockwall at Mike Carter Field. The game has a 7 p.m. scheduled start.
Lufkin 17, Tyler 0
LUFKIN — District 16-5A leading Lufkin scored a 17-0 win over Tyler High on Friday.
The Panthers improve to 15-3-1 overall and 4-0 in district.
The Lions (7-11, 0-4) return to play on Saturday, traveling to Whitehouse to meet the Wildcats at 5 p.m.
Tyler’s next home game is Tuesday against Huntsville at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. The game has a 7 p.m. scheduled start.
Whitehouse 3, Huntsville 2
WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse rallied from a 2-0 first inning deficit to score a 3-2 win over the Huntsville Hornets on Friday in a District 16-5A baseball game.
Jackson Conser hurled 4.1 innings, while allowing three hits and two runs while striking out six and walking four. Colten Eikner got the save, pitching 2.2 innings. He did not allow a hit while striking out six and walking two.
Hagan Harris and Caleb Cotton scored the two early runs for the Hornets with RBIs from Travis Tester (walk) and Mason Monjaras.
The Wildcats took the lead in the fourth inning on a two-RBI double by Eikner, who swung on a 3-0 count. Jack Clark and Matt Garcia scored the runs.
Whitehouse plated a run in the third inning when Clark scored.
Garcia had two hits with Clark, Logan Whitfield, Conser and Grant Taylor adding one each.
Harris led the Hornets with two hits, while Cody McClerran had one.
Whitehouse (14-4, 3-1) is scheduled to host Tyler High at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Huntsville (8-12, 1-3) is slated to host Nacogdoches at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Bullard 9, Henderson 1
BULLARD — Connor Carson hurled a two-hitter while striking out 10 in helping power Bullard to a 9-1 win over the Henderson Lions on Friday in a District 16-4A game.
Carson pitched seven innings and allowed an unearned run and walked two.