Caden Foutch tossed a no-hitter as Tyler HEAT defeated King's Academy, 15-0, in a baseball game on Thursday.
Foutch had two hits, including a double, while driving in two runs.
Hunter Bentley belted a home run along with a single for four RBIs. Adding doubles were Jacob Nash, Kahne Nolen, CJ Thompson and Brady Westbrook.
Contributing singles were Kole Ward (2), Brendan Muench, Nicholas Muench, Nash and Zachary Fuller.
Others with RBIs were from Thompson (2), Brendan Muench (1), Nolen (1), Joseph Muench (1), Nash (1) and Westbrook.
Scoring runs were Foutch (3), Bentley (2), Westbrook (2), Brendan Muench (1), Ethan Carrell (1), Nolen (1), Joseph Muench (1), Nicholas Muench (1), Nash (1), Ward (1) and Colton Timm (1).