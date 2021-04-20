DAINGERFIELD — Jace Burns did not allow a hit as the Sabine Cardinals scored an 11-0 win over Daingerfield on Monday in a District 15-3A baseball game.
Burns struck out eight and walked three.
Kile Stripland had two hits for the Cardinals with Caden Richardson adding a double. Singles were from Alex Galyean, Payton McBride, Carter Patterson and Caden Loveless.
Contributing RBIs were Holton Pepper (2), Stripland (1), McBride (1) and Loveless (1).
Scoring runs were Galyean (2), Burns (2), Pepper (2), Loveless (2), Stripland (1), Patterson (1) and Richardson (1).
Troup 5, Waskom 1
TROUP — Bracey Cover had a triple to help lift the Troup Tigers to a 5-1 win over Waskom on Monday in a District 16-3A baseball game.
Brayden Vess added a double for the Tigers with singles from Austin Huml, Dylan Meyer and Anthony Salgado. RBIs were from Huml and Colby Turner. Scoring runs were Vess, Huml, Cover, Salgado and Trevor Padia.
Salgado tossed 6.2 innings to get the win on the hill. He allowed six hits and one run while striking out out three and walking one. Cover got the final out on a strikeout.
Ariss Wilson had two hits for Wildcats with Carson Gonzalez hitting a double. Other hits were by Markus Gonzalez, Laynce Welch and Tee Brightman. Paxton Keeling knocked in Carson Gonzalez.