Rusk 10, Palestine 0
RUSK — JD Thompson tossed a one-hit shutout to lead the Rusk Eagles to a 10-0 victory over Palestine on Tuesday in a District 17-4A baseball game.
Thompson struck out 15 and walked two in the six-inning contest.
Bryce Lenard, Tarrant Sunday and Wade Williams each had two hits for the Eagles with Lane Gilchrest hitting a double. Adding singles were Brett Rawlinson an Zach Blackman.
Gilchrest had three RBIs with Landon Gates (2), Sunday (1) and Rawlinson (1) knocking in runs.
Lenard scored two runs with one run apiece from Will Dixon, Sunday, Gates, Thompson, Camden Hudnall, Williams, Blackman and Jojo Reeves.
Bullard 19, Cumberland 1
BULLARD — Derek Degrate was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and Ryley Sharp had four RBIs as the Bullard Panthers defeated the Tyler Cumberland Academy Knights 19-1 on Tuesday in a District 16-4A baseball game.
Sharp and Hagen Smith belted triples for the Panthers with doubles from Connor Carson and Bryce Jewell. Brandon Taylor and David Wilson added singles.
Other RBIs were from Carson (3), Jewell (2), Taylor (2), Gage Wakefield (1), Smith (1), Chase Randall (1) and Wilson (1).
Scoring runs were Carson (3), Smith (3), Randall (3), Jewell (2), Wakefield (2), Sharp (2), Degrate (2), Taylor (1) and Wilson (1).
Van 14, Athens 1
VAN — Blaine Gideon had three hits and four RBIs to help power the Van Vandals to a 14-1 win over the Athens Hornets on Tuesday in a District 14-4A baseball game.
Gideon got the win on the mound, going four innings while allowing five hits and one run. He struck out four and walked one. Moore hurled the final inning, striking out three.
Ross Hendricks added three hits with teammates Manny Moore, Ty Cook and Spencer Shinn contributed two hits each. One of Shinn's hits was a double. Austin Johnson added a single.
Other Vandals with RBIs were Hendricks, Moore, Cook, Shinn and Johnson.
Scoring runs for Van were Gideon (3), Hendricks (2), Moore (2), Logan Smith (2), Cook (2), Nick Jay (1), Garrett Florey (1) and Zack Wilson (1).
Chase Greene had two hits for the Hornets with singles from Cooper Tanner, Reed Allen and Matthew Runte. Tanner scored the only run.
Lufkin 10, Whitehouse 4
LUFKIN — The District 16-5A race is now a sprint to the finish. The Lufkin Panthers made sure of that on Tuesday night as Alex Luna worked his way through five innings and they kept up their high-powered offense with 13 hits on their way to a 10-4 win over the Whitehouse Wildcats at Morris Frank Park.
Luna allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings as he picked up his second win over Whitehouse. Lufkin has won each of its first two games against Whitehouse as the teams are in a first-place tie headed into the final five games of the regular season.
The Panthers beat Whitehouse 8-0 on the road earlier this season.
Luna also got a major lift from the Lufkin bats as Coby DeJesus had a triple, two singles and an RBI and Cameron Jackson had a double, two singles and two RBIs, pacing an offense that kept the pressure on Whitehouse by scoring in five of six innings.
Colten Eikner took the loss for Whitehouse as he lasted only four batters while allowing two earned runs on three hits and a strikeout before getting a quick hook.
Eikner led Whitehouse’s offense with three singles and an RBI and Jack Clark had a triple and double.
Other Whitehouse hitters were Colin McLemore (single, 2 RBIs), Jackson Conser (single, RBI), Luke Caussey (double) and Erick Hendricks (single).
The teams will wrap up their season series at 7 p.m. Friday when Lufkin (19-5-1, 8-2) plays at Whitehouse (19-5, 8-2).
Harmony 1, Mineola 0 (8 innings)
MINEOLA — Tucker Tittle allowed only four hits as the Harmony Eagles scored a 1-0 eight-inning victory over Mineola on Tuesday in a District 13-3A baseball game.
Tittle struck out five and did not walk a batter.
Riley Patterson had two hits and knocked in Cooper Wadding, who had a double, for the winning run. Will Young had two hits as did Boston Seahorn. Adding one hit each were Tittle and Evan Patterson.
Cason Davis had two hits for the Yellowjackets, a double and single. Thomas Hooton had a double and Braydon Alley added a single.
Spencer Joyner tossed 7.2 innings, striking out six and walking two.