GRAND SALINE — Brandon Bacon tossed a two-hitter and contributed four hits as the Rains Wildcats defeated Grand Saline, 15-1, to clinch the District 12-3A baseball championship on Tuesday.
Rains improves to 19-7 overall and 10-1 in league play. the Indians are 11-15 and 5-6. The two teams are scheduled to meet again at 7 p.m. Friday in Emory.
Bacon threw five innings, allowing an unearned run while striking out 10 and not walking a batter.
At the plate, Bacon had three singles and a double with an RBI. Kylar McGinty had three hits (2 singles, double) as did Audie McAree (2 doubles, single) and Cameron Teague.
Luke Sheppard hit two doubles and Will Stroman added two singles. Eric Bacon had a double with singles from Grant Guidry and Drake Hurley.
RBIs were from Sheppard (3), McAree (3), Eric Bacon (2), Storman (2), Brandon Bacon (1) and Teague (1).
Scoring two runs each were Eric Bacon, Storman, Sheppard, McGinty, Guidry and McAree. Scoring one run apiece were Brandon Bacon, Hurley and Teague.
Jase Melton had a triple for the Indians with Brett Kindle adding a single. Melton drove in Kindle.
Lufkin 3, Nacogdoches 2
LUFKIN — Sam Flores singled with two outs to bring home Coby DeJesus with the winning run in the seventh inning as the Lufkin Panthers defeated the Nacogdoches Dragons 3-2 on Tuesday in a District 16-5A baseball.
Lufkin improves to 23-6-1 overall and 11-3 in district. The Dragons fall to 21-8 and 9-5.
DeJesus had three hits with Hunter Ditsworth hitting a double. Other singles were by Cameron Jackson and Reid Hensley. Other RBIs were from DeJesus and Mark Requena. Also scoring runs were Ditsworth and Christian Mumphrey.
Alex Luna tossed 6.2 finings for the Panthers, allowing seven hits and two runs. He struck out eight and walked two. DeJesus got the final out in the top of the seventh with a strikeout.
Reid Boyett had a triple and double for the Dragons with two singles from Reid Bowyer. Other hits were from Kolton Koonce, Will Furniss and Dillon Williams. Boyett and Furniss had RBIs. Scoring runs were Williams and Jaden Hall.
Bowyer tossed 6.2 innings, allowing seven hits and three runs (2 earned). He struck out six and walked one.
Van 16, Mabank 6
VAN — Manny Moore had four hits and five RBIs to help power the Van Vandals to a 16-6 win over the Mabank Panthers on Tuesday in a District 14-4A baseball game.
Moore had three doubles and a single. Blaine Gideon and Zack Wilson both hit doubles.
Gideon, Logan Smith, Garrett Florey, Wilson and Nick Jay each had two hits. Other RBIs were from Smith (3), Gideon (2), Wilson (2) and Florey (1).
Scoring runs for the Vandals were Gideon (4), Moore (3), Ross Hendricks (2), Florey (2), Smith (1), Spencer Shinn (1), Jay (1), Austin Johnson (1) and Colton Grier (1).
Gideon got the win on the mound, going three innings while allowing seven hits and five runs (3 earned). He struck out five and did not issue a walk. Moore pitched the final two innings, giving up two hits and one run while striking out four and walking one.
Coy McManus, Carson Kelly, Samuel Kincaid and Wade Kemp all had doubles for the Panthers. McManus had two hits with singles from Peyton Phillips, Dahltyn McKinley, Jared Mershon and Caleb Goforth.
RBIs were from Kemp (2), Phillips (1), Kelly (1) and Ty Reed (1). Scoring runs were McManus, Phillips, Kincaid, McKinley, Kemp and Goforth.
Van is 13-12 overall.
Canton 4, Brownboro 3
BROWNSBORO — EJ Dyke and Corbin Holland combined on a four-hitter as the Canton Eagles rallied for a 4-3 win over the Brownsboro Bears on Tuesday in a District 14-4A baseball game.
Dyke pitched five innings, allowing four hits and three runs with four strikeouts. Holland pitched the final two frames while not giving up a hit and striking out three.
Colton Whitehead had a double for the Eagles with Grant Yudizky hitting two singles. Whitehead had two RBIs while Ace Reese added one. Scoring runs were Yudizky, Nick Fenner, Dyke and Whitehead.
Hayden Woods had a triple and double for the Bears with singles from Landon Hatton and Aden Green. Hatton had an RBI with Woods scoring two runs and Payten Stephenson crossing the plate once.