A week after hosting the UIL State Baseball Championships, Round Rock’s Dell Diamond will play host to two Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star games on Friday and Saturday.
Just like at the state tournament, East Texas will be well represented in the all-star event.
The Class 2A-4A game will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday, while the Class 5A-6A game will be at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Playing for the South Team in Class 2A-4A are Carthage second baseman Sawyer Smith, Malakoff shortstop Bryson Adair, Alto third baseman Chris Moore, Garrison outfielder Dayton Dewberry, Elkhart’s Zerick Warren and Lufkin Hudson’s Hank Warren.
Playing for the North Team in Class 2A-4A are Canton pitcher Nick Fenner and White Oak second baseman Dylan Carrell. Canton head coach Brandon Luce is coaching the North Team.
Playing for the South Team in Class 5A-6A is Longview third baseman Trenton Bush.
Playing for the North Team in Class 5A-6A is Nacogdoches outfielder Kolton Koonce, who is a TCU signee.
Watson played for Chris Moore this past season, helping the Alto Yellowjackets to the District 22-2A championship before losing in the Class 2A Region III Semifinals after a 25-9 season mark.
The third baseman, who currently doesn't have any plans of playing college baseball, but is planning on attending SFA and majoring in Kinesiology, said he's honored to be a part of the all-star weekend.
"It was all kind of unexpected at first, but I'm really honored to be a part of it," Watson said. "There's only a select amount of people and they only take a few, so it's an honor to be one of those invited.
"When you see your teammates get nominated, but you are the only one chosen it shows how much of a big deal it is."
John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel contributed to this article.