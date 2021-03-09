Lindale 12, Henderson 2
LINDALE — Triztin Smith and Cody Taylor combined on a three-hitter as the Lindale Eagles defeated the Henderson 12-2 on Tuesday in a District 16-4A baseball game at Robbie Surratt Field.
Smith threw 4.1 innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out six and walking two. Taylor tossed 1.2 innings, striking out two and walking one.
Sam Peterson went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored for the Eagles. Brandon Burckel added a triple with Dakota Cook and Kayden McClenny hitting doubles.
Bryce Everest was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Jackson Fugate added a single and two RBIs. Other RBIs were from Burckel, Luke Poe and Cook (2).
Burckel scored three runs, followed by Caden Piccoli (2) and Tyler Tallent, McClenny, Miles Keith, Poe, Aaron Wolfe, Peterson and Ryan Betts.
Dalton Modisette, Grant Martin and JJ Pickens had singles for the Lions with RBIs from Martin and Pickens. Scoring runs for Henderson were Quentin Moon and Christain Brown.
Henderson is scheduled to play at Brook Hill in Bullard at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Lindale is slated to take part in Hallsville Tournament, playing Sulphur Springs (4 p.m.) and Hallsville (6 p.m.) on Thursday. The Eagles are slated to play Pine Tree at noon Friday and Marshall at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Sabine 9, Ore City 0
LIBERTY CITY — Sabine's Matt Huey threw a no-hitter in a 9-0 win over Ore City on Tuesday.
Huey struck out 19 and walked two.
Huey, Alex Galyean, Jace Burns and Caden Loveless all had two hits for the Cardinals. Burns and Galyean each had triples with Huey, Payton McBride and Carter Patterson hitting doubles. Caden Richardson added a single.
RBIs were from Huey (2), Burns, Loveless, McBride and Holton Pepper. Scoring runs were Galyean (3), Richardson (2), Burns (1), Patterson (1), Huey (1) and Kile Stripland (1).
Mineola 15, Cooper 6
MINEOLA — Cason Davis scored five runs and Caleb Gant knocked in three runs as the Mineola Yellowjackets defeated Cooper 15-6 on Tuesday in a baseball game.
Gant had a triple with Braydon Alley, Riley Fowler, Conner Gibson and Spencer Joyner all had doubles.
Davis, Fowler and Alley all had two hits with Thomas Hooton adding a single. Other RBIs were from Fowler (2), Joyner (2), Alley (2), Davis (1) and Kaden Bell (1).
Along Davis' five runs, Fowler (3), Coy Anderson (2), Gibson (2), Joyner (1), Gant (1) and Hooton (1).
Wyatt Allen had three hits, including two doubles, for Cooper. Colin Ingram and Hunter Horton each had two hits with Thomas Mattson, Ryan Thornton and Tanner Houchins adding singles.
Bulldog RBIs were from Allen, Mattson, Ingram and Horton. Scoring runs were Allen (2), Mattson (1), Thornton (1), Horton (1) and Houchins (1).
Canton 9, Farmersville 6
FARMERSVILLE — Grant Yudizky had two hits and three RBIs to help the Canton Eagles to a 9-6 win over the Farmersville Farmers on Tuesday.
Other Canton hits were by Ace Reese and Peyton Stewart. Reese knocked in two runs with Yudizky (2), Steven Massey (2), Stewart (2), Corbin Holland (1), Ethan Robertson (1) and Cole Vannorsdel (1).
The Eagles will host the Canton Classic beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday. Canton is scheduled to meet Commerce (11:35 a.m.) and Jacksonville (1:40 p.m.) on Thursday; Sunnyvale (11:25 a.m.) Friday; and Grace Community (1:40 p.m.) Saturday.
Union Grove 22, Overton 0
UNION GROVE — Cannon Cowan and Hunter Cannon combined on a no-hitter as the Union Grove Lions scored a 22-0 win over the Overton Mustangs on Tuesday in a District 19-2A game.
Cannon Cowan hurled three innings and struck out nine with Cannon going two innings, striking out four and walking two.
Cannon Cowan, Kenneth Johnson and Aubrey Woodard all had four RBIs.
Cannon (double, single), Johnson (double, single) and Woodard (triple, single) all had two hits for the Lions. Adding hits were Carter Smith, Cannon Cowan, Josh Kessler and Colton Cowan. Also knocking in runs were Cannon (2), Jax Daniels (1), Matthew Bower (1), Tyler Barkley (1), Cooper Vestal (1) and Trevor Moore.
Scoring runs were Kessler (3), Woodard (3), Smith (2), Bower (2), Cannon Cowan (2), Cannon (2), Johnson (2), Tyler Barkley (2), Cole Barkley (1), Vestal (1), Moore (1) and Adam Hanson (1).
Alto 13, Corrigan-Camden 0
CORRIGAN — Alto's Matthew Randall and Alejandro Gomez combined to no-hit the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs.
Randall struck out nine in four innings of work, while Gomez pitched one inning and struck out one.
Isaac Carter was 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Jackson Duplichain had a triple and single along with four RBIs to pace the Yellowjackets. Randall and Johnny Soto added doubles.
Soto added a single and knocked in three runs. Randall added a single. Gomez, Cody Watson and Isaac Weatherford had singles. Weatherford had three RBIs.
Jackson Howell also had an RBI.
Also scoring runs for the Yellowjackets were Watson (3), Randall (2), Carter (2), Duplichain (2), Tooter Bolton (2), Gomez (1) and Howell (1).
White Oak 14, Daingerfield 4
DAINGERFIELD — Dylan Carrell had four hits — three doubles and a single — to help the White Oak Roughnecks to a 14-4 win over Daingerfield in a District 15-3A game.
Carrell also had three RBIs.
Tyler Puckett had three hits with Landon Anderson belting a double. Adding singles were Graham Young and Cayson Siegley.
Anderson had two RBIs with one each from Gavin Bzdil, Josh Covington, Puckett and Siegley.
Scoring runs were Bzdil (3), Puckett (2), Carrell (2), Gunner Solis (1), Anderson (1), Covington (1), Max Tramel (1), Breyden White (1), C. Fears (1) and Rylan Friddell (1).
Gavyn Jones got the win on the mound, going three innings while allowing two hits and two unearned runs. He struck out seven and walked three. He was followed by Anderson (3 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk) and Solis (1 inning, 0 hits, 1 walk).