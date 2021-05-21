Hallsville 9, Marshall 1
MARSHALL — Tyler Lee drove in three runs with a couple of hits, Landon Bowden struck out 12 in six strong innings of work on the mound and the Hallsville Bobcats completed a sweep of District 15-5A rival Marshall on Thursday in a regional quarterfinal baseball playoff series.
Bowden walked one and allowed three hits. Brayden Hodges worked one scoreless inning, striking out one.
Tanner Benson and Conner Stewart both doubled for Hallsville. Brayden Walker had two hits, and Benson and Stewart drove in two runs apiece.
Jacob Oden singled and drove in a run in the loss for Marshall.
Hallsville advances to meet either Lucas Lovejoy or Prosper Rock Hill.
Elysian Fields 5, New Diana 2
BULLARD — Ryan Wilkerson scattered six hits and allowed just one earned run in a complete game on the mound while doing major damage at the plate for Elysian Fields as the Yellowjackets opened a Class 3A regional quarterfinal baseball series with a 5-2 win over New Diana.
Wilkerson struck out four with no walks for the pitching win. At the plate, he homered, singled and drove in three runs. Jase Greenslate and Landon Swank both doubled for Elysian Fields. Logan Presley had two hits and an RBI, and Swank also drove in a run.
John Lutrell doubled and singled, and Elliot Foreman drove in a run in the loss for New Diana. Zachary Malone struck out five and walked on in the pitching loss.
The teams at slated to meet back at Brook Hill at 7 p.m. Friday.
McLeod 3, Hawkins 0
BULLARD — McLeod scored lone runs in three different innings and held Hawkins to a pair of hits to earn a 3-0 win over the Hawks in the opener of a Class 2A best-of-three regional quarterfinal playoff series on Thursday.
Zach Conde struck out seven, walked two and gave up two earned runs in the loss for Hawkins. Conde and Braden Adams had the only hits for Hawkins — both singles.