HALLSVILLE — Hallsville pitcher Jeb Drewery saw his perfect game broken up in the sixth inning, but he was still able to complete a complete seven-inning shutout over Marshall, leading the Bobcats to a 5-0 win over the Mavericks in game the series opener of the Class 5A baseball regional quarterfinals.
The teams are scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in Marshall to resume the series.
Drewery earned the win from the mound as he finished the night by allowing no runs on five hits and struck out seven batters.
The Bobcats scored their five runs on five hits. Brayden Walker went 2-for-3 with two doubles, one run, an RBI and a stolen base. Matt Houston walked twice. Tyler Lee was walked and scored one run. Trenton Smith went 1-for-3 with one RBI. Logan Jones reached on a walk, an error and scored one run. Sawyer Dunagan went 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI.
Marshall came away with five hits on the night. Hayden Kelehan was 1-for-3. Jim Weaver reached on a walk. Brayden Robbins went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Henry Roth went 1-for-2. Garrett Cotten was given the loss from the mound as he pitched the first five innings, allowing three runs on four hits, one walk and striking out three batters.