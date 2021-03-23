HUDSON — While Hagen Smith did not get his fourth straight no-hitter, the Bullard senior combined with Bryce Jewell to blank Lufkin Hudson, 2-0, on Tuesday in a District 16-4A baseball game.
Smith tossed six innings, allowing three hits while striking out 13 and walking one. Jewell pitched the final inning, giving up one hit, striking out one and walking one.
Jewell led the Panthers with two hits (double, single) and an RBI. Gage Wakefield added an RBI single with teammates Brandon Taylor and David Wilson hitting singles. Scoring runs were Jewell and Taylor.
The Panthers improve to 12-6 overall and 5-0 in district. Bullard returns to play on Tuesday, March 30 against Spring Hill in Longview.