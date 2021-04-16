BULLARD — Jaxon Rees tossed six innings of two-hit shutout ball to help lead the Grace Community Cougars to a 5-1 win over the Brook Hill Guard on Friday in a TAPPS District 2 Division II baseball game.
Rees struck out 12 and walked five. Landry Livingston threw the final inning, allowing one hit and one run while striking out two and walking one.
Price Williams led the Coogs' offensive attack with three hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Rees had two hits with Collin Boyd adding a single.
Scoring runs were Rees (2), Brice Newman (2) and Williams.
Colton Carson had a double and an RBI for the Guard. Others with hits were Grayson Murry and Tanner French.
Finn Kaiyala scored the Brook Hill run.
Dallas Shelton 18, Bishop Gorman 4
DALLAS — Dallas Shelton scored an 18-4 win over Bishop Gorman on Friday in a TAPPS District 2 Division III baseball game on Friday.
The Crusaders' Ariel Lluberes had two hits (single, double) and an RBI with AJ Smith adding a single. Bradley Richbourg drove in a run with Smith (2), Lluberes (1) and Gabe Paniagua (1).
Rusk 11, Palestine 1
PALESTINE — Bryce Lenard had three hits and three RBIs, while three Rusk pitchers combined on a one-hitter as the Eagles defeated the Palestine Wildcats, 11-1, on Friday in a District 17-4A baseball game.
Lenard had two singles and a double with two-baggers added by Trey Devereaux and Lane Gilchrest. Other Eagle hits were from Tarrant Sunday, Wade Williams, Mason Cirkel and Zach Blackman.
Joining Lenard with RBIs were Williams (2), Devereaux (2), Gilchrest (1) and Blackman (1). Scoring runs were Lenard (2), Devereaux (2), Will Dixon (1), Sunday (1), Williams (1), Camden Hudnall (1), Cirkel (1), Corban Renfroe (1) and Isaih McNair (1).
Rusk pitchers included Cirkel (3 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk), Brett Rawlinson (2.2 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks) and Hudnall (.1 inning).
Brownsboro 1, Van 0
BROWNSBORO — Dylan Reeves threw a three-hit shutout in leading the Brownsboro Bears to a 1-0 win over the Van Vandals on Friday in a District 14-4A baseball game.
Reeves struck out seven and walked three.
Hayden Woods had the only Bears' hit and Payten Stephenson scored the only run.
Caleb White tossed a one-hitter for the Vandals, allowing an unearned run while striking out eight and walking one.
Vandal hits were from Manny Moore, Aiden Carter and Austin Johnson.