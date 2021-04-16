ALTO — Carter Pursley belted a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to lift Alto to an 11-8 win over Cushing on Thursday in a District 22-2A baseball game.
Alto led 5-1 until Cushing took an 8-5 lead when the Bearkats scored seven runs in the sixth inning.
Pursley and Isaack Weatherford each had two hits for the Yellowjackets. Other Alto hits were from Johnny Soto, Matthew Randall, Cody Watson, Alejandro Gomez, Jackson Howell and Jackson Duplichain.
Others knocking in runs for the 'Jackets were Logan Rogers, Watson, Gomez, Weatherford and Duplichain. Scoring runs were Soto (2), Pursley (2), Rogers (1), Watson (1), Gomez (1), Howell (1), Duplichain (1), Jay Pope (1) and Tooter Bolton (1).
Asa Dawson had two hits for the Bearkats with a triple from Graydon Wright, who also had three RBIs. Other Cushing players with hits were Tony Aparicio, Ty Baker and Deuce Garrett. Also with RBIs were Aparicio (1), Baker (1) and Garrett (1).
Scoring runs for the Bearkats were Aparicio (2), Dawson (1), Baker (1), Wright (1), Garrett (1), Caden Barrios (1) and Kade Jones (1).
Isaac Carter pitched the final 1.1 innings to get the win while not allowing a run or hit with one strikeout.
Alto (16-5) is scheduled to host Groveton at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Cushing is scheduled to host Douglass at 6:30 p.m. Friday.