EMORY — Caleb White struck out seven in 6.2 innings on the mound as the Van Vandals rallied by Sunnyvale, 4-3, in the first game of a Class 4A bi-district baseball series on Friday.
Game 2 is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Rains High School. If a third game is needed it will take place following the first game.
White allowed three runs, but only one was earned. Manny Moore got the final out with a strikeout for the save.
Sunnyvale took a 2-0 lead in the third inning before the Vandals rallied for four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
After two outs in the fifth, Van loaded the bases as Moore and Logan Smith walked and Garrett Florey was hit by a pitch. Zack Wilson singled to center to drive in Moore and Smith to tie the game at 2-2. Spencer Shinn put the Vandals when he singled to right, scoring Florey for a 3-2 lead.
The Vandals added another run when Wilson scores on an error.
Other hits by Van were from Blaine Gideon and Ross Hendricks.
Mason Reynolds had a two-RBI triple for the Raiders. Alex Luna, Jackson Hitt, Matthew Leavitt, Hudson Smith and Brenden Gomez added singles. Luna added an RBI.
Landry Laird scored two runs with Jason Barrera scoring once.