BULLARD — Hagen Smith was brilliant on the mound once again, tossing his third straight no-hitter, a 2-0 victory over Kilgore on Tuesday in a District 16-4A baseball game.
Smith, a University of Arkansas signee, threw seven innings, striking out 13 and not walking a batter. Just one Bulldog reached base and that was on an error.
Kilgore pitchers Chase Lewis (5 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks) and Heath Lafleur (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 strikeout, 0 walks) also performed well on the mound.
The Panthers runs in the first and second inning and left the rest to Smith
Bryce Jewell and Connor Carson each had RBI singles. Adding hits were Ryley Sharp and Brandon Taylor. Jewell and Taylor scored the runs.
The Bulldogs are 10-4 overall and 1-1 in district.
Bullard (10-6, 2-0) is scheduled to play Cumberland Academy in Tyler on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Brook Hill 6, Brownsboro 5
BULLARD — Brook Hill built a five-run lead and then held off Brownsboro, 6-5, on Tuesday.
Landon Mattox and Dylan Malone each had two RBIs for the Guard with Grayson Murry hitting a double and a single.
Cade Chesley, Colton Carson and Mattox had the hits for Brook Hill with Jaylon Warren adding an RBI. Scoring runs were Luke Morris (3), Murry (2) and Chesley (1).
Murry pitched the first four innings to get the win on the hill, allowing four hits and no runs while striking out seven and walking one.
The Bears tried to rally by scoring four runs in the seventh.
Lane Epperson and Jaxyn Rogers each had two hits for Brownsboro with Cooper Schock hitting a double. Hayden Woods, Landen Hatton and Dylan Reeves added hits. Hatton knocked in two runs while Woods and Payten Stephenson each had an RBI. Scoring runs were Woods (2), Hatton (1), Cory Hopson (1) and Reeves (1) scored runs.
Bishop Gorman 8, All Saints 3Hayden Carter was 3 for 3 with four RBIs to help power Bishop Gorman to an 8-3 win over All Saints on Tuesday at the Crusaders’ diamond.
Ford Wooldridge was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Crusader teammate AJ Smith had a triple and Nick Smith had a double.
AJ Smith also added a single, along with Ariel Lluberes and Bradley Richbourg. Other RBIs were from Lluberes and Richbourg.
Scoring two runs each for Gorman were AJ Smith, Lluberes, Richbourg and DJ Jones.
Josh Henry (5 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 11 strikeouts, 5 walks) started for TKG with Lluberes (2 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Braden Wheat had a two-RBI single for the Trojans with Christian Koehler and Paul Ceccoli hitting doubles. Kaisen Berry (RBI) added a single.
Scoring runs for All Saints were Cole Stein, Berry and Hunter Henson.
Berry was on the mound for the Trojans. He struck out 10 and allowed three earned runs.
Huntsville 12, Tyler 1HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville Hornets won the Tyler Lions, 12-1, on Tuesday in the District 16-5A baseball opener for both teams.
Eli Sanchez and Ka’Darius Tave had hits for the Lions with CJ Grace scoring the Lions’ run.
Travis Tester led the Hornets with two hits while Cooper Molnes hitting a double and driving in three runs. Cody McLerran had a triple and an RBI with singles from Hagan Harris (2 RBIs), Caleb Cotton (RBI) and Jacob Vonrosenberg (2 RBIs). Matthew Howell had two RBIs.
Dante Martinez started for the Lions, going 2.1 innings while giving up three hits and four runs (2 earned) while striking out three and walking one.
Howell got the win on the mound for Huntsville, throwing five innings and allowing two hits and one unearned run. He struck out seven and walked four.
The Lions (7-7, 0-1) will play host to the Nacogdoches Dragons at 7 p.m. Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Huntsville (8-9, 1-0) travels to Lufkin to meet the Panthers at 7 p.m. Friday.
Whitehouse 2, Nacogdoches 1WHITEHOUSE — Colten Eikner and Michael Dudolski had RBIs in the sixth inning to rally the Whitehouse Wildcats to a 2-1 victory over Nacogdoches on Tuesday in the District 16-5A baseball opener for both teams.
Nacogdoches led 1-0 after scoring in the top half of the sixth.
Ethan Stone tossed seven innings for Whitehouse, allowing five hits and one unearned run. He struck out eight and walked two.
Adding hits for the Wildcats were Logan Whitefield (2), Jack Clark, Collin McLemore, Eikner and Stone. Clark and Eric Hendrick, who had a stolen base, scored the runs.
Reid Boyett threw six innings for the Dragons, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out seven and not walking a batter.
Will Furniss had two singles for Nacogdoches with Kaiden Koonce, Levi Stovall and Jaden Hall getting hits. Koonce scored the run.
In another 16-5A game, Lufkin won over Jacksonville 7-2.
Nacogdoches (12-4) is scheduled to visit Tyler (7-7) on Friday with Whitehouse (12-3) traveling to Jacksonville.
Canton 5, Waxahachie Life 1CANTON — EJ Dyke and Nick Fenner each had two hits and Corbin Holland drove in two runs in Canton’s 5-1 win over Waxahachie Life on Tuesday.
Dyke had a double and a single with Fenner hitting two singles. Adding hits were Holland, Ace Reese and Colton Whitehead.
Fenner and Peyton Stewart knocked in runs with Grant Yudizky (2), Holland (1), Whitehead (1) and Stewart (1) scored runs for the Eagles.
Fenner tossed 6.1 innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out five and walking two. Holland got the final two outs, giving up a hit and striking out one.
Ethan Starks had an RBI double for the Mustangs, scoring Andrew Reece. Ladarian Gaines hit a single.