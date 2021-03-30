LONGVIEW — For the third time in four games, Hagen Smith threw a no-hitter.
Smith tossed seven innings while striking out 13 in the Bullard Panthers' 3-0 win over Longview Spring Hill on Tuesday in a District 16-4A baseball game.
The Arkansas signee walked only three.
Gage Wakefield and Derek Degrate each had two hits to pace the Panthers. Wakefield had a double along with David Wilson. Adding singles were Connor Carson and Ryley Sharp.
RBIs were from Bryce Jewell, Wakefield and Carson. Scoring runs were Wakefield, Degrate and Wilson.
Bullard is scheduled to visit Lindale at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Brook Hill 13, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0
DALLAS — Dylan Malone and Grayson Murry each tossed two-innings of no-hit ball as the Brook Hill Guard defeated Dallas Bishop Dunne 13-0 on Tuesday in a TAPPS District 2 Division II baseball game.
Malone pitched the first two innings, striking out two and walking two. Murry hurled the final two innings, striking out seven.
Tanner French led the Guard at the plate with two hits and two RBIs. Cade Chesley had a hit and two RBIs with Colton Carson adding a single.
Other RBIs for Brook Hill were from Carson Richards (2), Murry (1), Jabin Moore (1) and Luke Morris (1).
Scoring runs were Richards (4), Moore (3), Morris (2), Malone (2), Murry (1) and French (1).
The two teams are scheduled to meet again at 7 p.m. Thursday in Bullard.
Whitehouse 2, Nacogdoches 1
NACOGDOCHES — The Whitehouse Wildcats improved to 5-1 in District 16-5A with a 2-1 win over Nacogdoches on Tuesday.
The Dragons fall to 4-2.
Whitehouse will host Nacogdoches at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Rockwall 7, Tyler Legacy 6
ROCKWALL — Rockwall scored six runs in the second inning and then held on for a 7-6 District 10-6A win against Tyler Legacy on Tuesday.
Lucas Grundy had a double and two RBIs for the Red Raiders. Colby Harris added a double with singles from Tyler Priest, Ethan Smith and Cooper Hill. Priest, Smith, Andrew Nick and Preston Newberry each had RBIs.
Harris scored two runs with single runs from Hill, William Randall, Nick and Landon Langford.
Andrew Tellia hit a three-run homer for the Yellowjackets with triples from Barrett Riebock and Tate Sloan.
The two teams will meet again at 7 p.m. Thursday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Huntsville 7, Tyler 6
After falling behind by six runs the Tyler Lions tried to rally but fell to the Huntsville Hornets 7-6 on Tuesday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
The two teams will meet again at 7 p.m. Thursday in Huntsville.
Avery Coleman and JC Grace each had RBI singles for the Lions with hits added by Eli Sanchez, Aldo Martinez and Dante Martinez. Keelan Davis added an RBI.
Scoring runs for Tyler were Aldo Martinez (2), Coleman (2), Sanchez (1) and Dante Martinez (1).