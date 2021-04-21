HENDERSON — Bullard's Hagen Smith continued to dominate District 16-4A baseball, tossing his fifth no-hitter in league play on Tuesday night.
Smith threw seven innings, striking out 18 and walking three.
The Arkansas signee also had two hits for the Panthers. Connor Carson had a triple and single, with Ryley Sharp adding two hits — double and single. Gage Wakefield hit a double with singles from Brandon Taylor, Derek Degate and David Wilson.
Wakefield and Sharp each drove in two runs with other RBIs from Carson and Degrate. Scoring runs were Bryce Jewell (2), Wakefield (2), Carson (2), Taylor (1), Chase Randall (1), Titus Ashton (1), Wilson (1), Tanner Stainback (1) and Luke Williams (1).
Whitehouse 6, Huntsville 0
HUNTSVILLE — Michael Dudolski and Ethan Stone combined on a three-hitter as the Whitehouse Wildcats defeated the Huntsville Hornets 6-0 on Tuesday in a District 16-5A baseball game.
Dudolski pitched six innings, allowing three hits while striking out four and walking four. Stone hurled one inning, striking out one.
Colt Eikner had two hits for the Wildcats with Erick Hendricks hit a double. Singles were from Colin McLemore, Jackson Conser and Grant Taylor.
RBIs were from Eikner, Conser, Luke Causey and Hendricks. Scoring runs were Logan Whitfield (2), McLemore (1), Eikner (1), Conser (1) and Hendricks.
Whitehouse (21-5, 10-2) and Huntsville (13-14, 6-6) are scheduled to meet again at 7 p.m. Friday in Whitehouse.
Lufkin 16, Tyler 2
LUFKIN — The Lufkin Panthers scored a 16-2 win over the Tyler Lions on Tuesday in a District 16-5A baseball game a Pete Runnels Field.
Lufkin improves to 20-6-1 overall and 9-3 in district, while the Lions fall to 7-17 (0-12).
The two teams are scheduled to play in Tyler on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Chapel Hill sweeps DH
NEW CHAPEL HILL — The Chapel Hill Bulldogs took a doubleheader from the Tyler HEAT on Tuesday at Jerry Mumphrey Field.
The Bulldogs won the first game, 11-7, and the second contest, 6-3.
In Game 1, Dillon Line led CH with a 4 for 4 at the plate. Sean Gentry had a double and a single, while Bulldogs with two hits each were Dillon Tabb, Danny Lara, Nathan Kinney and Connor Griffin. Adding hits were Malcolm Passama, Will Parker and Aden Johnston.
RBIs were from Gentry (2), Lara (2), Line (1), Passama (1), Kinney (1) and Griffin (1). Scoring runs were Passama (3), Tabb (2), Line (2), Gentry (2), Griffin (1) and Tyler Wedgeworth (1).
Kahne Nolen hit a homer for the HEAT as well as double. Caden Foutch added a triple with doubles from Hunter Bentley, Hunter Huff and Joseph Muench.
Huff had a single as well with Brendan Muench adding two singles. Other hits were from Ethan Carrell and Kole Ward.
RBIs were from Nolan (2), Brendan Muench (1), Bentley (1), Joseph Muench (1) and Huff (1). Scoring runs were Nolen (2), Foutch (1), Brendan Muench (1), Bentley (1), Joseph Muench (1) and Huff (1).
In Game 1, the Bulldogs had 11 hits, all singles in the 6-3 win.
Line, Parker, Kinney and Logan Ray each had two hits. Other base knocks were from Gentry, Passama and Lara. RBIs were from Line (2) and Gentry (1).
Scoring runs for the Bulldogs were Austin Vega (2), Tabb (1), Lara (1), Kinney (1) and Jaxon Cummings (1).
Line pitched all seven innings, allowing three runs while striking out seven.
Bentley, Nolen and Brady Westbrook all hit doubles for the HEAT. Adding singles were Ward and Colton Timm.
Westbrook had two RBIs with Bentley adding one. Scoring runs were Nolen, Bentley and Jacob Nash.
The HEAT tried to rally in the seventh, scoring five runs but came up short.
Lindale 9, Kilgore 0
LINDALE — Triztin Smith threw a complete game to help the Lindale Eagles to a 9-0 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs on Tuesday in a District 16-4A baseball game at Robbie Surratt Field.
Smith allowed five hits while striking out seven and walking three.
Bryce Everest and Kayden McClenny each had doubles for the Eagles. Everest added a single with Dakota Cook hitting two singles. Other hits were from Aaron Wolfe, Luke Poe and Jacob Curbow.
RBIs were from McClenny (2), Everest (1), Wolfe (1), Cook (1) and Sam Peterson. Scoring runs were Brandon Burckel (2), Judson Long (2), McClenny (1), Cook (1), Poe (1), Curbow (1) and Caden Piccoli (1).