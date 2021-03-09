NEW CHAPEL HILL — Hagen Smith tossed this second straight no-hitter, leading the Bullard Panthers to an 11-0 win over the Chapel Hill Bulldogs on Tuesday in a District 16-4A baseball contest at Jerry Humphrey Field.
Smith, who has signed with Arkansas, threw five innings, striking out 11 and walking five. Smith threw a no-hitter on March 3 against Lindale (12-0 win with 14 strikeouts and two walks).
Connor Carson, Ryley Sharp, Smith and Gage Wakefield all had doubles for the Panthers with Bryce Jewell (2), Wakefield, Carson, Sharp David Wilson and Derek Degate adding singles.
Carson had three RBIs with Smith, Sharp and Wilson driving in two runs apiece. Wakefield scored three runs, followed by Jewell (2), Carson (1), Smith (1), Chase Randall (1), Wilson (1), Degrate (1) and Luke Williams (1).
The Panthers are scheduled to take part in the Jasper Tournament this weekend.