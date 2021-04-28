Bullard 1, New Diana 0
BULLARD — Hagen Smith tossed a one-hitter, striking out 17, to lead the Bullard Panthers to a 1-0 win over New Diana on Wednesday in a warmup baseball game.
Smith, the University of Arkansas signee, walked only one in seven innings of work.
Connor Carson led Bullard with a double and single with Ryley Sharp adding two singles. Brandon Taylor contributed a single.
In the fourth Gage Wakefield reached on an error and moved to third on Carson's single to left. The left fielder bobbled the ball and Wakefield took off for home to score the only run of the game.
Bullard is 21-6 on the season and champions of District 16-4A. New Diana is 15-9-2 and won District 15-3A with an 11-1 record. The Eagles are scheduled play at Nacogdoches Central Heights at 6 p.m. Friday.
Huntsville 10, Jacksonville 7
JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville scored six runs in the sixth inning, but Huntsville put up three runs in the top of the seventh to score a 10-7 win over Jacksonville on Wednesday in a District 16-5A baseball game.
The two teams are scheduled to play again at 7 p.m. Friday in Huntsville.
The Hornets are 14-16 overall and 7-7 in district.