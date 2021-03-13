SATURDAY
Bullard 15, Kirbyville 3
JASPER — Chase Randall was 3 for 3 while driving in six runs as the Bullard Panthers defeated Kirbyville 15-3 on Saturday in the Jasper Baseball Tournament.
Randall also scored three runs. He had two doubles and a triple.
Teammate Brandon Taylor was also 3 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. One of his hits was a double.
Bryson Mason belted a homer with Bryce Jewell hitting a double and a single. Other Bullard hits were from Hagen Smith, Ryley Sharp and David Wilson.
Also supplying RBIs were Jewell, Smith, Sharp, Derek Degrate and Reilly Ogrodnik. Others scoring runs for Bullard were Smith (2), Sharp (2), Jewell (1), Gage Wakefield (1), Wilson (1), Degrate (1) and Mason.
Sharp pitched four innings. He did not allow a run while giving up three hits and striking out three. Wilson hurled the final two innings, allowing two hits and three runs (2 earned).
Whitehouse 11, Garrison 2
RUSK — Hayden Hossley tossed a one-hitter in leading the Whitehouse Wildcats to an 11-2 win over Garrison on Saturday in Herman Odom Winter Classic.
Hossley threw five innings, allowing two unearned runs while striking out six and walking one.
Collin McLemore led the Wildcats at the plate with three hits and two RBIs. Colt Eikner added a double with singles from Michael Dudolski (2), Jack Clark, Logan Whitfield, Jermod McCoy and Grant Taylor (2).
Other Whitehouse RBIs were from Eikner, Clark, Eikner, Ethan Stone, Logan Whitfield, Zachary Norvell, Dudolski and McCoy. Scoring runs were Clark (3), Taylor (2), McLemore (1), Eikner (1), Stone (1), Whitfield (1), Dudolski (1) and McCoy (1).
Kilgore 5, Brook Hill 1 (9 innings)
BULLARD — The Kilgore Bulldogs scored four runs in the ninth inning to ease by the Brook Hill Guard on Saturday in the Herman Odom Winter Classic.
Brook Hill led 1-0 until the Bulldogs scored one in the seventh to force extra innings.
The Guard had seven singles — one each from Cade Chesley, Aidan Mason, Grayson Murry, Dylan Malone, Jabin Moore, Jaylon Warren and Colton Carson. Murry scored Brook Hill's run.
Lindale 2, Marshall 1 (9 innings)
HALLSVILLE — Aaron Wolfe's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Lindale Eagles to a 2-1 victory over the Marshall Mavericks on Saturday.
Caden Piccoli and Jackson Fugate each had two hits for the Eagles, while Bryce Everest and Brandon Burckel had singles.
Fugate also had an RBI with Piccoli and Sam Peterson scoring runs.
Cody Taylor hurled six innings for the Eagles, allowing six hits and one run while striking out three and not issuing a walk. Judson Long tossed the final three innings. He did not allow a hit or walk and he struck out three.