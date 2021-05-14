ROCKWALL — Connor Carson threw five innings of shutout ball and Derek Degrate was 4-for-4 at the plate as the Bullard Panthers defeated Sunnyvale, 9-1, on Friday to sweep their Class 4A area baseball series.
Bullard (27-6) advances to the meet either Liberty-Eylau or Kaufman next week in the regional quarterfinals.
Carson allowed six hits and no runs while striking out five and walking two. Bryce Jewell pitched the final two innings, giving up three hits and an unearned run.
Degrate had four singles and drove in a run while also scoring a run.
Carson and Hagen Smith each had two hits with Gage Wakefield, Chase Randall and Luke Williams adding singles.
Jewell, Smith and Randall each drove in two runs with Wakefield and Carson driving in one apiece.
Others scoring runs for the Panthers were Ryley Sharp (2), Wakefield (1), Carson (1), Smith (1), Randall (1), Williams (1) and David Wilson (1).
Mason Reynolds led the Raiders (19-11) with three hits with Landry Laird, Matthew Leavitt and Hudson Smith earning two hits apiece. One of Laird’s hit was a double.
Jackson Hitt drove in Brenden Gomez.