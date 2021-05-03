NACOGDOCHES — Bullard scored three runs in the second inning and then held off Nacogdoches, 4-3, on Monday in a baseball warmup game.
Chase Randall had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Panthers. Derek Degrate added a double.
Contributing singles for Bullard were Bryce Jewell, Connor Carson and Brandon Taylor, who also had an RBI.
Scoring for the Panthers were Ryley Sharp (2), Degrate (1) and Taylor (1).
Bullard manager Robert Ellis used five pitchers — Titus Ashton, Evan Chabarria, Beckham Campbell, Tanner Stainback and Jewell.
Cermodrick Bland hit a triple for the Dragons with Dillion Williams adding a double.
The Panthers (22-6) face Paris North Lamar in a Class 4A bi-district series in Sulphur Springs.
Game 1 is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday. Game 2 is 30 minutes following the first game. If a third game is necessary is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.
Huntsville 7, Jacksonville 1
HUNTSVILLE — In a District 16-5A finale, the Huntsville Hornets defeated the Jacksonville Indians 7-1 on Monday at Kate Barr Ross Park.
Caleb Cotton led the Hornets with a double while Jackson Batten had two RBIs.
Hayden Thompson hit a double for the Indians with Joshua Holcomb hitting a single.
Houston Emery/Weiner 6, Brook Hill 2
BULLARD — Dylan Taylor hit a two-run homer as Houston Emery/Weiner scored a 6-2 win over Brook Hill on Monday in a TAPPS Division II area baseball playoff game.
The Jaguars (10-17-2) advance to the regional round later this week. The Guard ends their season at 17-6.
Carson Richards, Cade Chesley, Tanner French and Finn Kaiyala had singles for Brook Hill with RBIs from Jaylon Warren and Aidan Mason.
Landon Mattox and Luke Morris scored runs.
Brett Bazarsky added a double for the Jags with Connor Diffey driving in two runs.