BULLARD — Carson Richards had two hits and drove in three runs to help lift the Brook Hill Guard to a 12-3 win over the Tyler HEAT on Monday in a baseball game.
Colton Carson and Dylan Malone had two hits apiece with Grayson Murry, Luke Morris and Boston Durrett added one each.
Adding RBIs were Cade Chesley, Murry, Landon Mattox, Malone and Durrett.
Scoring runs were Malone (3), Morris (3), Durrett (2), Andrew Sims (1), Chesley (1), French (1) and Jabin Moore (1).
Kahne Nolen had a double for the HEAT with singles from Nicholas Muench, CJ Thompson and Jacob Nash. RBIs were from Nolen and Muench with runs scored by Muench, Nolen and Thompson.
Murry pitched five innings to get the win. He allowed four hits and three runs (2 earned) while striking out nine and walking one. Richards and Moore pitched one inning each and did not allow a run. Richards struck out two and Moore had one strikeout.
The two teams are scheduled to play again at 1 p.m. Saturday in Bullard.