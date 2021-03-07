ALTO — The Alto Yellowjackets scored the tie-breaking run in the bottom of the sixth to capture the Alto Baseball Classic on Saturday with a 7-6 win over Spring Legacy.
Alto took a 6-0 lead into the sixth inning before Spring Legacy tied the game 6-6 on a grand slam by Andrew Martinez.
Johnny Soto was 3 for 3 for the Yellowjackets while Isaack Weatherford and Jackson Duplichain were both 2 for 3. Duplichain drove in two runs while Cody Watson and Isaac Carter added RBIs.
Weatherford and Matthew Randall hit doubles with Watson, Carter and Jackson Howell adding singles.
Soto scored two runs with single runs by Randall, Watson, Howell, Weatherford and Duplichain.
Rains goes 2-2 in own tourney
EMORY — After opening with two wins, the Rains Wildcats dropped the next two games, finishing the Rains Tournament with a record of 2-2.
The Wildcats defeated Fairfield (7-4) and Mineola (5-4), before falling to Canton (5-2) and Anna (8-0).
Kylar McGinty picked up the win for the ‘Cats pitching the final 2.1 innings, allowing a hit and no runs while striking out four in Rains’ 7-4 win over Fairfield.
Luke Sheppard reached base all three times with two doubles and a HBP, stealing a base and scoring two runs.
In Rains’ 5-4 win over Mineola, Will Stroman broke a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the seventh and walked off a Wildcat victory with a single to right field, scoring Sheppard from second.
Sheppard earned the victory for the ‘Cats throwing seven innings, allowing nine hits, four runs (2 earned) with two walks and nine strikeouts
Brandon Bacon took the loss against Canton (5-2) for the ‘Cats, allowing five runs (2 earned) on seven hits, walking two and striking out four.
While at the plate, he finished 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Game 4: Anna 8 Rains 0
Stroman took the loss for the ‘Cats with 1.1 innings pitched, allowing four hits and four runs, while walking two and striking out one.
At the plate, Kylar McGinty, Eric Bacon and Kyle Schellinger each picked up singles.
The Wildcats (7-4) resume action next week in the Anna Tournament.
Spring Hill 9, Wills Point 2
LONGVIEW — Spring Hill spotted starter Brennan Ferguson a five-run lead early, and Ferguson did the rest — striking out three, walking one and giving up one earned run in a 9-2 win over Wills Point.
Easton Ballard tripled, singled and drove in two runs for the Panthers. Blake Barlow added a double, single and three RBI. Jordan Hodges doubled, and Ferguson helped his own cause with two hits and an RBI.
Central Heights 6, Pine Tree 4
KILGORE — Nacogdoches Central Heights scored four times in the bottom of the first and held on for a 6-4 win over the Pine Tree Pirates on Saturday at Driller Park.
The Pirates finished the day with four hits — singles from Nikema Williams, Case Buchanan, Camden McEntire and Dakylan Johnson. McEntire and Williams drove in runs for the Pirates.
Buchanan struck out three, walked five and gave up four earned runs in four innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
Kilgore 4, New Diana 3
KILGORE — Chris Ervin drove in a run with a triple and then scored on a walk off balk in the bottom of the sixth, lifting Kilgore past New Diana, 4-3.
Ervin tripled with one out to bring in Dalton McElyea, who had singled earlier. After a pair of walks loaded the bases, Ervin waltzed home with the game-winner on a balk.
Ervin finished the day with two RBI for the Bulldogs. Heath LaFluer struck out five and walked four in 3.2 innings. Donovan Adkins pitched a scoreless 2.1 innings, striking out two and walking one for the win.
New Diana was led at the plate by Ethan Adkisson and Zachary Malone with two hits apiece. Adkisson and John Lutrell drove in runs. Adkisson struck out three, walked three and gave up four earned runs in 5.1 innings.
Harmony 5, Palestine 3
KILGORE — Kyle Henry drove in two runs, Riley Patterson had two hits for the Eagles and Harmony notched a 5-3 win over Palestine.
Boston Seahorn, Cooper Wadding and Braxton Baker all drove in runs for the Eagles, who broke a 3-3 deadlock with two runs in the sixth inning.
Will Young struck out two and walked two, giving up one earned run in four innings. Wadding earned the win, fanning five with two walks and no hits or runs allowed in two innings.
Hallsville 8, Brownsboro 7
LINDALE — Kurt Wyman tripled twice and drove in three runs, and the Hallsville Bobcats held off a late rally by Brownsboro to notch an 8-7 win in the Robbie Surratt Memorial Tournament.
Noah Jumper doubled, singled and drove in two runs, and Tanner Benson, Andrew Mohler and Trenton Smith all drove in runs for Hallsville, which led 8-2 before Brownsboro scored five times in the bottom of the sixth.
Jackson Rogers had two hits and three RBI and Peyton Stevenson double, singled and drove in two for Brownsboro.
Jeb Drewery struck out seven with no walks in four innings, and Breyden Hodges fanned two with no walks in two innings for the Bobcats.
Gladewater 18, All Saints 0
Three Bears combined for a no-hitter, Tanner Gothard led the way offensively with a triple, double and four RBI and Gladewater rolled to an 18-0 win over All Saints in the Tim Crowder Baseball Tournament at Mike Carter Field.
Eli Kates got the pitching win, striking out four and walking four in three innings. K’Havia Reese and Dennis Allen also pitched for the Bears.
Austin Verner added a double, single and RBI. Garrett Glenn had two hits and three RBI, Kates two hits and an RBI and Hayden Torres, Zach Polanco and Allen an RBI apiece.
Also on Saturday, the Bears notched an 11-5 win over Chapel Hill.
Wyatt Webb tripled and drove in three runs. Zach Polanco doubled and plated a couple. TannerGothard and Dennis Allen had two hits apiece, and K’Havia Reese drove in two runs. Webb was the winning pitcher.
In a 7-4 win over Chapel Hill on Friday, Gothard had five strikeouts and two walks for the pitching win. Polanco and Kates both tripled, and Gothard doubled for the Bears — driving in two runs. Kates, Garett Glenn, Polanco and Reese drove in runs.
Mineola 10, Gilmer 7
Mineola pushed across four runs in the first and never trailed, holding on for a 10-7 win over the Gilmer Buckeyes.
Tyler Watkins tripled, and Aaron Stanley doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs in the loss for Gilmer. Dillon Henson also drove in a run for the Buckeyes. Matt Mauldin fanned three and walked one in 1.2 innings. Cutter Montgomery and Landyn Thompson also worked on the hill for Gilmer.
Quitman 8, Linden-Kildare 4
LINDEN — Quitman went ahead with a pair of two-run innings and put things away with three in the fifth, earning an 8-4 win over the Linden-Kildare Tigers.
Mason Johnson and Jackson Lee had doubles for Linden-Kildare, with Lee adding a single and driving in a run. Carter Foreman singled and drove in a run, and Colt Neville had a pair of hits and two RBI. Trey Phillips took the loss, striking out five with one walk and no earned runs allowed in four innings.
Rusk 6, Whitehouse 1
JD Thompson struck out 16, walked two and allowed just one hit, and the Rusk Eagles notched a 6-1 win over Whitehouse.
Tarrant Sunday and Wade Williams doubled for Rusk, with Williams driving in two runs. Brett Rawlinson also drove in a run for the Eagles.