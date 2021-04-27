Alto 1, Douglass 0
ALTO — Matthew Randall and Carter Pursley combined on a three-hitter and Alto scored the only run in the 10th inning as the Yellowjackets defeated Douglass to clinch the District 22-2A baseball championship.
Randall pitched six innings, allowing two hits while striking out 11 and walking three.
Pursley hurled the final four innings, giving up one hit and not issuing a walk.
In the bottom of the 10th, after one out Isaack Weatherford singled to center. Jay Pope came in to run for Weatherford. Jackson Howell followed with a single to right field. Alejandro Gomez flied out to center and Pope tagged up, moving to third.
An error in the outfield allowed Pope to score the winning run.
Weatherford had three hits and Howell had two hits. Adding hits for the Yellowjackets were Johnny Soto and Logan Rogers.
The Indians had hits by Peyton Bragg, Gentry Thornton and Jace Bobo.
Chayson Brown pitched 9.1 innings, allowing six hits and an unearned run while striking out three and walking two.
Mineola 9, MPCH 4
MOUNT PLEASANT — Mineola rallied for eight runs in the top of the seventh to score a 9-4 win over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill on Monday in a District 13-3A baseball game.
Caleb Gant had three hits for the Yellowjackets, including a double. Coy Anderson, Riley Fowler, Spencer Joyner and Jack Heard each had two hits for Mineola. Cason Davis and Conner Gibson added singles.
Fowler, Davis and Gant each drove in two runs. Anderson and Joyner each had RBIs. Scoring runs were Fowler (2), Heard (2), Anderson (1), Davis (1), Braydon Alley (1), Joyner (1) and JJ Gandy (1).