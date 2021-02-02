It happens every year the first week of February and will impact the futures of young men and women across the country.
No, not Groundhog Day.
That day is National Signing Day, and it will take place on Wednesday.
Several East Texas athletes will sign their national letters of intent.
Tyler Legacy will have seven football players signing at 1:30 p.m.
Defensive end Garfield Lawrence will be inking with the University of Houston. Cornerback Jakelyn Morgan is headed to the University of Houston. Offensive lineman Dion Daniels will sign with Houston Baptist University. Defensive tackle Chris Harris is staying home to play for Tyler Junior College. Offensive lineman Keyshawn Reggie is signing with Navarro College. Offensive lineman Kendrick Tutt will go north to Wisconsin Lutheran College.
Lindale will have two players sign from the team that reached the Class 4A Division I championship game. Defensive end Jaymond Jackson will sign with Lamar University, and offensive lineman Luke Sandifer will sign with Hardin-Simmons University.
Lindale volleyball player Marleigh Thurman will sign with Williston State College in Williston, North Dakota.
Chapel Hill will have three football players sign at 10 a.m. Quarterback Cameron Ford will sign with Southern University Shreveport, which is coached by former TJC head coach Danny Palmer. Athlete Jahade Adams will sign with Kilgore College. Wide receiver/defensive back Amorrian “Bam” Ford will sign with Hardin-Simmons University. He was originally committed to Iowa Wesleyan University, but after receiving an offer from Hardin-Simmons on Tuesday morning, Ford decommitted from Iowa Wesleyan and committed to Hardin-Simmons.
Bullard will have four football players and one baseball player sign at 10:20 a.m. Offensive lineman Peyton Ellis will sign with Texas A&M-University Commerce. Riley Long and Travis Rude will both go to McPherson College. Linebacker John Engle will sign with Howard Payne Univeristy. Ryley Sharp will sign to play baseball at Crown College in Saint Bonifacius, Minnesota.
Athens linebacker Connor Clay will sign to play football at Tyler Junior College.
Malakoff will have 10 athletes signing. Quarterback Darion Peace will sign with Lamar University for football. Nathan Jones is going to play football for Trinity Valley Community College. Takeenan Langley will play football at Oklahoma Panhandle University, and Jaylen Mosley will play football for Southwestern Assemblies of God University.
For Malakoff baseball, Bryson Adair will go to Sam Houston University. Cole Gaddis and Brandon Nations are both signing with the University of the Incarnate Word. Allen Benhardt is going to Hill College, and Jack Davis will play for TCS Post Graduate Academy.
Malakoff softball player Denver Starkes will play for East Texas Baptist University.
On Thursday, Grace Community football players Joshua Murray and Alex Quintero will sign. Murray will play for Henderson State University. Quintero, a kicker/punter, will head to Blinn College.
Tyler High and Whitehouse will hold their signing ceremonies next week.
FOOTBALL
Tyler Legacy
Garfield Lawrence, University of Houston
Jakelyn Morgan, University of Arizona
Dion Daniels, Houston Baptist University
Chris Harris, Tyler Junior College
Keyshawn Reggie, Navarro College
Kendrick Tutt, Wisconsin Lutheran College
John Turman, McPherson College
Lindale
Jaymond Jackson, Lamar University
Luke Sandifer, Hardin-Simmons University
Chapel Hill
Cameron Ford, Southern University Shreveport
Jahade Adams, Kilgore College
Amorrian “Bam” Ford, Hardin-Simmons University
Bullard
Peyton Ellis, Texas A&M University-Commerce
Riley Long, McPherson College
Travis Rude, McPherson College
John Engle, Howard Payne University
Grace Community
Joshua Murray, Henderson State University
Alex Quintero, Blinn College
Athens
Connor Clay, Tyler Junior College
Malakoff
Darion Peace, Lamar University
Nathan Jones, Trinity Valley Community College
Takeenan Langley, Oklahoma Panhandle University
Jaylen Mosley, Southwestern Assemblies of God University
BASEBALL
Bullard
Ryley Sharp, Crown College
Malakoff
Bryson Adair, Sam Houston State University
Cole Gaddis, University of the Incarnate Word
Brandon Nations, University of the Incarnate Word
Allen Benhardt, Hill College
Jack Davis, TCS Post Graduate Academy
SOFTBALL
Malakoff
Denver Starkes, East Texas Baptist University
VOLLEYBALL
Lindale
Marleigh Thurman, Williston State College
