Peyton Ellis

Bullard’s Peyton Ellis will sign with Texas A&M University-Commerce.

It happens every year the first week of February and will impact the futures of young men and women across the country.

No, not Groundhog Day.

That day is National Signing Day, and it will take place on Wednesday.

Several East Texas athletes will sign their national letters of intent.

Tyler Legacy will have seven football players signing at 1:30 p.m.

Defensive end Garfield Lawrence will be inking with the University of Houston. Cornerback Jakelyn Morgan is headed to the University of Houston. Offensive lineman Dion Daniels will sign with Houston Baptist University. Defensive tackle Chris Harris is staying home to play for Tyler Junior College. Offensive lineman Keyshawn Reggie is signing with Navarro College. Offensive lineman Kendrick Tutt will go north to Wisconsin Lutheran College.

Lindale will have two players sign from the team that reached the Class 4A Division I championship game. Defensive end Jaymond Jackson will sign with Lamar University, and offensive lineman Luke Sandifer will sign with Hardin-Simmons University.

Lindale volleyball player Marleigh Thurman will sign with Williston State College in Williston, North Dakota.

Chapel Hill will have three football players sign at 10 a.m. Quarterback Cameron Ford will sign with Southern University Shreveport, which is coached by former TJC head coach Danny Palmer. Athlete Jahade Adams will sign with Kilgore College. Wide receiver/defensive back Amorrian “Bam” Ford will sign with Hardin-Simmons University. He was originally committed to Iowa Wesleyan University, but after receiving an offer from Hardin-Simmons on Tuesday morning, Ford decommitted from Iowa Wesleyan and committed to Hardin-Simmons.

Bullard will have four football players and one baseball player sign at 10:20 a.m. Offensive lineman Peyton Ellis will sign with Texas A&M-University Commerce. Riley Long and Travis Rude will both go to McPherson College. Linebacker John Engle will sign with Howard Payne Univeristy. Ryley Sharp will sign to play baseball at Crown College in Saint Bonifacius, Minnesota.

Athens linebacker Connor Clay will sign to play football at Tyler Junior College.

Malakoff will have 10 athletes signing. Quarterback Darion Peace will sign with Lamar University for football. Nathan Jones is going to play football for Trinity Valley Community College. Takeenan Langley will play football at Oklahoma Panhandle University, and Jaylen Mosley will play football for Southwestern Assemblies of God University.

For Malakoff baseball, Bryson Adair will go to Sam Houston University. Cole Gaddis and Brandon Nations are both signing with the University of the Incarnate Word. Allen Benhardt is going to Hill College, and Jack Davis will play for TCS Post Graduate Academy.

Malakoff softball player Denver Starkes will play for East Texas Baptist University.

On Thursday, Grace Community football players Joshua Murray and Alex Quintero will sign. Murray will play for Henderson State University. Quintero, a kicker/punter, will head to Blinn College.

Tyler High and Whitehouse will hold their signing ceremonies next week.

FOOTBALL

Tyler Legacy

Garfield Lawrence, University of Houston

Jakelyn Morgan, University of Arizona

Dion Daniels, Houston Baptist University

Chris Harris, Tyler Junior College

Keyshawn Reggie, Navarro College

Kendrick Tutt, Wisconsin Lutheran College

John Turman, McPherson College

Lindale

Jaymond Jackson, Lamar University

Luke Sandifer, Hardin-Simmons University

Chapel Hill

Cameron Ford, Southern University Shreveport

Jahade Adams, Kilgore College

Amorrian “Bam” Ford, Hardin-Simmons University

Bullard

Peyton Ellis, Texas A&M University-Commerce

Riley Long, McPherson College

Travis Rude, McPherson College

John Engle, Howard Payne University

Grace Community

Joshua Murray, Henderson State University

Alex Quintero, Blinn College

Athens

Connor Clay, Tyler Junior College

Malakoff

Darion Peace, Lamar University

Nathan Jones, Trinity Valley Community College

Takeenan Langley, Oklahoma Panhandle University

Jaylen Mosley, Southwestern Assemblies of God University

BASEBALL

Bullard

Ryley Sharp, Crown College

Malakoff

Bryson Adair, Sam Houston State University

Cole Gaddis, University of the Incarnate Word

Brandon Nations, University of the Incarnate Word

Allen Benhardt, Hill College

Jack Davis, TCS Post Graduate Academy

SOFTBALL

Malakoff

Denver Starkes, East Texas Baptist University

VOLLEYBALL

Lindale

Marleigh Thurman, Williston State College

