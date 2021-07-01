It didn't take long for some East Texas collegiate athletes to start cashing in on the new Name, Image and Likeness law.
Tyler's Kitan Crawford, Arp's Damarvion Overshown and Nacogdoches' Josh Thompson were three Texas Longhorns who have deals.
Crawford, the former John Tyler High School star who is a sophomore at Texas, has signed a deal with @yokegaming according to Justin Wells of Inside Texas.
The site is where fans (gamers) may play the athletes on online video games.
Both Overshown (Texas linebacker) and Thompson (Texas cornerback) have t-shirts on Last Stand Hats.
The @laststandhats tweeted "We are beyond excited to announce we have brought @AGENT0__ (Overshown) and @_Joshuat9 (Thompson). into the #laststandfamily."
Overshown tweeted "With the new NIL rule. I have partnered with jet.studies to launch my own brand! This features hoodies, shirts, and more! ... Thank you for your support and looking forward to seeing you rock my gear!"
On Wednesday, the NCAA Board of Directors approved one of the biggest changes in the history of college athletics Wednesday, clearing the way for nearly a half-million athletes to start earning money based on their fame and celebrity without fear of endangering their eligibility or putting their school in jeopardy of violating amateurism rules that have stood for decades.
The decision, expected for months as state after state passed laws intended to render NCAA rules moot on the topic, came on the eve of the market opening Thursday for athletes in a dozen states, including giants like Texas and Florida.
"This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities," NCAA President Mark Emmert said.
The move effectively suspends NCAA restrictions on payments to athletes for things such as sponsorship deals, online endorsements and personal appearances. it applies to all three divisions or some 460,000 athletes.
The NCAA will also allow athletes to enter into agreements with agents, though all athletes are expected to keep their school informed of any and all NIL arrangements. The NCAA said schools are responsible "for determining whether those activities are consistent with state law."
Anticipating the change, many schools already have plans in place, with some weaving NIL education into for-credit coursework.
Within hours after the NCAA announcement, a handful announced policies or updated plans on the topic, including Pitt and Indiana, which said Hoosier athletes "can be contacted directly in a variety of ways to arrange or discuss potential NIL agreements." Stanford said much of its "NIL support" would be available for all students, not just Cardinal athletes.
Compliance officers at the NCAA's more than 1,100 schools will be busy.
Athletes must report NIL arrangements to their schools and there are limits on what they can do. Florida and Texas, for example, bar athletes from endorsing gambling and many schools have specific guidance about using – or not using — their logos or uniforms during NIL work. Kentucky warned its athletes that NIL compensation could affect need-based financial aid.
The NCAA was forced to seek a temporary solution rather than have athletes in some states eligible for compensation while others were not. More than 10 states have laws set to go into effect Thursday that would have undercut or simply declared inert existing NCAA rules regarding NIL earnings.
Without NCAA action, athletes in some states could be making money without putting their college eligibility in jeopardy while their counterparts in other states could be in danger of breaking NCAA rules.
The NCAA's stopgap measure comes less than two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the association in a case involving education-related benefits. That 9-0 ruling is expected to impact issues related to compensation for athletes.
While the NCAA has been fighting court battles and debating rules for compensation for years, the sudden pivot is jarring, if not perfectly clear on how it will affect recruiting and competitive balance.
For now, the NCAA has largely left the issue in the hands of more than 1,100 member schools.
In a letter to member schools last week, Emmert stressed the high court still puts authority to govern college sports in the hands of the association. However, he warned schools that "existing and new rules are subject to antitrust analysis and we should expect continued litigation., particularly in the area of 'play for pay.'"
The NCAA said the temporary policy addresses "play for pay" and the continued ban on improper inducements tied to choosing a school.
"The new policy preserves the fact college sports are not pay-for-play," said Division II Presidents Council chair Sandra Jordan, chancellor at the University of South Carolina-Aiken. "It also reinforces key principles of fairness and integrity across the NCAA and maintains rules prohibiting improper recruiting inducements."
Schuyler Dixon of the Dallas AP contributed to this report.