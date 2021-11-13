KILGORE — When told he was getting the start at running back before Saturday’s playoff game, Torrance Burgess was fired up and ready to go.
Burgess totaled 278 yards of offense and scored three touchdowns to spark Tyler Junior College to a 34-31 win over rival Kilgore College in a Southwest Junior College Football Conference semifinal at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
“All season, (Burgess) has been ready,” TJC coach Thomas Rocco said. “I am so proud of him and his teammates. They all stepped up today.”
The freshman from Pearland started in the place of Azhaun Dingle who missed practice and was late to TJC’s walk-through. Burgess rushed for 170 yards on 13 carries, including TD dashes of 49 and 75 yards. His explosive run of 75 yards came when KC had pulled within 27-24 in the fourth quarter. After the kickoff, Burgess burst through the right side and it was off to the races, including hurdling a Ranger at the eight-yard run before hitting the end zone. The TD pushed TJC ahead 34-24 with 3:51 on the clock.
Burgess also had nine catches for 108 yards including a 32-yard TD reception.
TJC (6-4) advances to the championship game, the Apaches’ first since 2014, where New Mexico Military Institute awaits. Tyler is seeking its first conference title since 2000.
NMMI scored a 48-0 win over Blinn in the other semifinal on Saturday. The contest will likely be Saturday, Nov. 20 and the site will be the Wool Bowl in Roswell, New Mexico. The Broncos are 9-1 and ranked No. 3 in the country. The two clubs met on Oct.16 in New Mexico with the Broncos winning 49-13.
This was the third meeting between KC and TJC this season, including back to back weeks. Last week, Tyler jumped ahead 14-0 before eventually falling 31-21. Kilgore won the season opener 49-28.
But this week, the Apaches trailed 3-0 before reeling off 24-straight points. The Rangers (5-5) fought back, but the TJC took their rivals’ best shot and stayed ahead.
Kilgore actually should have been ahead by more to begin the game as a wide open Jordan Moore caught what appeared to be a 61-yard TD pass, but instead the wide receiver from Houston turned around and backed into the end zone with his arms outstretched. He was called for unsportsmanlike conduct and the TD was taken off the board. KC got the ball at the 16, but the Apache defense held as Tristan Driggers booted a 41-yard field goal. The potentially four extra points was huge in the game.
From there, the Apaches scored 24 consecutive points as quarterback General Booty, who received 20 stitches in his chin after being knocked out the game last week, directed the efficient attack.
Booty was 22 of 36 passing attempts for 384 yards and two touchdown passes. Along with the toss to Burgess he threw a 69-yarder to Jordan Wallace.
The Apaches’ kicker. Matthew O’Brien, connected on field goals of 40 yards in the first quarter and a big 46-yarder the fourth quarter.
TJC also had three interceptions, two by Kobe Savage and one by Justice Clemons.
KC quarterback Malcolm Mays was 13 of 27 for 341 yards and three TD tosses — two to McCoy (52, 65) and one to Zeek Freeman (17).
Freeman also scored on an 82-yard run. McCoy despite the penalty negating the TD, had seven catches for 225 yards.
Along with the outstanding play, there were numerous penalties and the game was very chippy. KC had 17 accepted penalties for 168 yards. The Rangers had six illegal motion miscues. TJC had 11 yellow flags for 126 yards.
This was be the 128th meeting between TJC and KC with the teams tied at 63-63-2 in the series.
KC had won eight in a row and 11 of 12 against the Apaches. The teams first met back in 1947, with Tyler earning a 7-6 win. Kilgore and Tyler played twice for the first time in 1960, but the teams have met twice in a season 47 other times and now have played each other three times during the 2001, 2003, 2004 and 2021 seasons. The two ties came in 1970 and 1978. In 1970, the tie was the lone blemish on Kilgore’s 6-0-1 run in conference play, and in 1978, the tie was the lone blemish on a 10-0-1 KC season that saw the Rangers defeat Jones (Mississippi) in the Garland Bowl to end the year as the JC Gridwire National Champion.
TJC’s last win against the Rangers before Saturday was in 2017, a 22-8 victory in Kilgore.
