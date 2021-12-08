TJC took a key 66-57 win over Lee College on Wednesday in a Region XIV Conference basketball game in Baytown.
"I thought we shared the ball well and played well in the second half," TJC coach Mike Marquis said. "It always tough to win on the road; This was a key win since the North (Division) is so tough."
The Apaches improved to 7-5 on the season and 2-1 in Region XIV, while Lee fell to 9-3 and 2-1.
TJC returns to play on Saturday, hosting Jacksonville College at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Apache Ladies meet Southwestern Christian first, starting at 2 p.m. It is Toys for Tots Day with free admission with a toy donation.
The Rebels are slated to visit Kilgore at 4 p.m. Saturday.
In other Region XIV games, Paris 72, Angelina 65, OT; Coastal Bend 80, Trinity Valley 68; Blinn 78, Bossier Parish 75; Navarro 75, Victoria 55; and Kilgore 80, Lamar State-Port Arthur 66.