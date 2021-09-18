The TJC aerial assault continued on Saturday as Apache quarterbacks threw six touchdown passes in rolling to a 48-7 victory over RPA College in a non-conference football game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Freshman signal caller General Booty three five TD passes, all in the first half, while Landry Kinne added one TD toss in the second half.
The victory moved Tyler Junior College to 2-1 overall, while the Wildcats, a prep school located in Euless, fell to 0-2.
Booty, who is leading the nation in both yardage and TD passes, threw two touchdown passes to tight end Nicholas McTear (4 and 2 yards), along with one each to Jeremiah Cooley (29), Nick Rempert (16) and Caleb Forest (19). The Allen High School grad who watched his Eagles win over Tyler Legacy on Thursday in Tyler, played just the first half.
In the fourth quarterback, Kinne threw a 24-yard TD pass to Tryone Browning.
Placekicker Matthew O'Brien had two field goals of 40 and 39 yards, along with six PATs.
Booty hit on 21 of 31 passing attempts for 266 yards. Through three games Booty has connected on 95 of 135 passing attempts for 1,115 yards with 17 TD passes and just one interception.
Leading the Apaches rushing attack was Deniquez Dunn with 76 yards 10 totes. Kelly Akharaiyi led the receivers with six catches for 80 yards. Cooley had two receptions for 46 yards and for the season he has six TD catches.
The Tyler defense also stood out as the Apaches' unit allowed 97 total yards. The only score by the Wildcats came on a 36-yard fumble return by Athens High School graduate Quintavian Gardner in the third quarter. James May Jr. kicked the extra point.
Kobe Savage came through with an interception for the Apaches with Jacoby Collins recovering a fumble.
In other SWJCFC games: New Mexico Military 39, Navarro 31; Kilgore 34, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 0; Blinn 27, Cisco 26; and Trinity Valley 60, Southern-Shreveport 18.
The Apaches return to play on Saturday, traveling to Athens to meet Trinity Valley Community College in a huge conference game at Bruce Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Wildcats are off the next weeks before taking on Fort Scott CC in Kansas.
During halftime the internationally famous Apache Belles conducted a routine with the Belle Babes. The youngsters attended a clinic Saturday morning to practice for the show.
---
Tyler JC 48, RPA College 7
RPA 0 0 7 0 — 7
Tyler 10 28 0 10 — 48
First Quarter
TJC—FG Matthew O'Brien 40, 13:41.
TJC—Jeremiah Cooley 29 pass from General Booty (O'Brien kick), 1:15.
Second Quarter
TJC—Nick Rempert 16 pass from Booty (O'Brien kick), 11:43.
TJC—Caleb Forest 19 pass from Booty (O'Brien kick), 6:33.
TJC—Nicolas McTear 4 pass from Booty (O'Brien kick), 3:51.
TJC—McTear 2 pass from Booty (O'Brien kick), :34.
Third Quarter
RPA—Quintavian Gardner 36 fumble return (James May Jr. kick), 11:53.
Fourth Quarter
TJC—FG O'Brien 39, 11:43.
TJC—Tyrone Browning 24 pass from Landry Kinne (O'Brien kick), 2:50.
A—4,000.
RPA TJC
First downs 6 24
Rushes-yards 31-43 21-103
Passing 54 356
Total Net Yards 97 459
Comp-Att-Int 13-22-1 27-45-0
Punts 8-35.9 3-37.3
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 3-2
Penalties-Yards 16-135 14-155
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—RPA, Kolby Hamilton 10-30, Nysheem Heckendorn 8-25, James May Jr. 1-10, Terence Tita 1- (-2), Gemiyea Boyd 9-(-9), Gavin Moore 2-(-11). TJC, Deniquez Dunn 10-76, Kywon Morgan 5-20, General Booty 3-10, Landry Kinne 3-(-3).
PASSING—RPA, Gemiyea Boyd 13-22-1-54. TJC, General Booty 21-of-31-0-266, Landry Kinne 6-14-0-90.
RECEIVING—RPA, Tavaris Anders 2-37, LaMarse Austin 4-14, James Reeves 1-7, Keith Ford 2-2, Antonio Prince Daniels 1-(-2), Nysheem Heckendorn 1-(-2), Kolby Hamilton 2-(-2). TJC, Kelly Akharaiyi 6-80, Jordan Wallace 4-58, Torrance Burgess 3-26, Tyrone Browning 2-80, Jeremiah Cooley 2-46, Nick Rempert 2-28, Cualan Williams 2-19, Nicolas McTear 2-6, Caleb Forest, Dazawion Cooper 1-12, Cullen Stone 1-8, Deniquez Dunn 1-7.