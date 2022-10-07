Another home game, another nationally televised game.
The ESPN+ cameras will be spotlighting the Tyler Junior College Apaches and New Mexico Military Broncos in the Junior College Football Game of the Week on Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field.
Three weeks ago, the Apaches dropped a 28-27 decision to Trinity Valley Community College with the bright lights of TV shining.
The squad hopes to turn that score around when TJC (2-2, 1-1) meets No. 1 and defending national champion NMMI (5-0, 3-0) in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference game.
Other SWJCFC games on Saturday include: Cisco (2-2, 0-2) at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (2-3, 0-3), noon; Blinn (3-2, 1-2) at Trinity Valley (3-1, 2-0), 3 p.m.; and Arlington Resolution Prep at Kilgore (2-2, 1-2), 3 p.m. Navarro (3-2, 3-1) has an open date.
TJC is coming off a spectacular defensive effort with a 5-0 win over NEO last week in Miami, Oklahoma.
Dontavius Burrows caused an early safety and former Gilmer star Malik Williams had two interceptions in the fourth quarter to spark the Apaches.
"It was a full-team effort, all three phases, even though the offense get in the end zone," TJC Coach Tanner Jacobson said. "We crossed the 30-yard line multiple times and flirted with the red zone. ... Feel confident in the offense. ... Really proud of the defense. We harped on discipline and doing your job all week in facing the triple option. ... Really felt we took a step forward."
The Apache defense never allowed NEO to even get close to scoring. The Oklahoma squad never moved into the red zone. TJC held the Golden Norsemen to 144 total yards (114 rushing, 19 passing).
TJC took a 2-0 lead at 6:55 of the first quarter as linebacker Burrows crashed into the NEO quarterback, causing a fumble that the Golden Norsemen recovered but it was in the end zone for the safety.
Matthew Myles came through with a big stop when he stayed at home as NEO attempted a fourth-and-11 play in the fourth quarter, halting the double-reverse for a 1-yard loss and the Apaches took over at the 40.
Tyler drove to the NEO seven-yard line and went on it on fourth-and-2, but came up inches short.
Williams had an interception which one eventually led to a 35-yard field goal by Aaron Gallegos, the former Carlisle High School star placekicker. That kick gave TJC a 5-0 lead with 1:20 in the fourth quarter.
Later, Williams swiped another pass and the Apaches were able to run out the clock.
Other big plays for the Apaches included an interception by Michael Ray Jr., while Perry Taylor recovered an onside kick that NEO attempted on the second-half kickoff.
Tyler now leads the series with NEO 31-25-1.
Other conference results last week were: Navarro 39, Blinn 27; and Kilgore 34, Cisco 0. NMMI and Trinity Valley had open dates.
Now it is time to take on NMMI.
"I think Coach Kurt Taufa'asau has done an amazing job with that program," Jacobson said. "They are very, very disciplined, play extremely hard, great scheme offensively, defensively, special teams. They have very talented players. Any time you get to play the No. 1 ranked team in the country it is exciting. Then you add playing on national television, playing at home, all of those things. plus coming off a big win."