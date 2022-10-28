Back on Sept. 3, the Kilgore College Rangers handed the Apaches a 41-10 setback in Longview.
The two squads meet again on Saturday, but this time it is a SWJCFC matchup at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff is 3 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field.
TJC first-year Coach Tanner Jacobson said, "It will be a good measuring stick to see how much we've improved."
The Apaches have won four straight games to improve to 5-2 on the season and 4-1 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference. The Rangers enter at 4-3 and 2-3.
With a win, TJC could clinch a postseason berth.
"It is nice we control our own destiny," Jacobson said. "Our goal is to win the conference. That has been the goal since the welcome meeting on August 1. We have an opportunity to do something that hasn't been done at TJC in 20 years.
"Our No. 1 goal is to win the conference and if you are able to win the conference you are able to compete for a national championship."
The Apaches have used three different quarterbacks this season and Hunt Young is scheduled to start this week after sitting out last week against Cisco, a 21-17 win. Luke McAllister filled in and directed the victory.
The first time KC and TJC met, Deniquez Dunn was the signal caller, but he has since returned to his original position of wide receiver.
Kilgore is led by running back Donerio Davenport (106 carries, 714 yards, 13 TDs) and quarterback L'Ravien Elia (51 of 111, 811 yards, 2 TDs, 6 interceptions).
This will be the 129th meeting between the rivals with KC holding a 64-62-2 advantage in the series. The teams first played in 1947, a 7-6 Tyler win.
The Apaches play Navarro in Corsicana on Nov. 5. Kickoff is 3 p.m. for the final regular season game. The Rangers are slated to host Blinn that same day in Kilgore with a 3 p.m. kick at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
RANKINGS
Four SWJCFC teams are ranked in the NJCAA Division I poll this week — No. 5 New Mexico Military, No. 7 Trinity Valley, No. 11 Navarro and No. 15 Tyler. In JucoWeekly.org the rankings include: No. 5 NMMI, No. 7 TVCC, No. 10 TJC, No. 14 Navarro and No. 19 Kilgore.
GAMES THIS WEEK
Other contest this week: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (2-5, 0-5) at Blinn (3-4, 1-4), 1 p.m.; NMMI (7-1, 5-1) at Trinity Valley (6-1, 5-0), 1 p.m. and Navarro (4-3, 3-2) at Cisco (3-5, 1-5), 3 p.m.
BOO-BALL
The Apache baseball team is scheduled to host their annual Halloween Baseball Game on Sunday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. The Trunk or Treat begins at 5 p.m. with candy, games, food, prizes and more, TJC coach Doug Wren said. The baseball game begins at 6:30 p.m. with the Apaches dressed up in Halloween costumes.
Wren said the community is invited and is sponsored by TJC Athletics and Center for Student Life and Involvement.
SMOKE SIGNALS
The TJC soccer teams are in action this weekend as well. The No. 6 Apaches (12-2-1) will host Blinn (13-6-2), a 1-0 quarterfinals winner over Jacksonville earlier this week, on Saturday. The match has a 6 p.m. scheduled start at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex on the TJC campus. Tyler got a bye in the quarterfinals after winning the Region XIV regional season championship. The other semifinal has No. 7 Angelina hosting LSU-Eunice at 5 p.m. Saturday in Lufkin. Angelina won over Northeast Texas, 7-1, and LSU-Eunice defeated Coastal Bend, 4-3, in overtime. ... The No. 1 ranked Apache Ladies (17-0) also won the Region XIV regular season championship. The TJC women will host Jacksonville College at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The other regional semifinal has Angelina hosting Navarro College at 5 p.m. Sunday. In quarterfinals matches on Thursday, Jacksonville defeated LSU-Eunice, 2-1; Navarro won over Paris, 2-0; and Angelina topped Blinn, 2-0. ... The Apache Ladies volleyball is also in action on Saturday, hosting Coastal Bend at Wagstaff Gymnasium. The match has a 2 p.m. scheduled start. Tyler is 16-17 overall and 9-6 in conference. CBC is 13-15 and 2-12. The regional is scheduled to begin No. 4 in Carthage as Panola College is hosting.