BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Tyler Junior College scored with 25 seconds remaining to defeat Otero (Colorado) College in a Pool B game of the NJCAA Division I Soccer National Championship Tournament at Orlando Health Stadium on Sunday.
Tyger Smalls hit a free kick outside the box that sailed into the back of the net to give the Apaches a 3-2 victory.
“Great goal by Tyger, he’s had a lot of goals this year but once you got in that position, you felt good about your chances,” said TJC head coach Steve Clements, whose team is the 15-2-1. “I like that team, I like that team a lot, they are direct, they are well coached. With the delay and all, it was a weird game so one of those you just try to survive.”
Otero opened the scoring 12 minutes into the contest when Rafael Da Silva scored to give the No. 11 seed a 1-0 lead.
TJC, the No. 2 seed, would tie the game in the first half as Tony Ngombi scored his first of the tournament.
As halftime began the lightning and storms rolled in causing a two hour, 15 minute delay. When the teams did get back onto the field, the Apaches wasted no time taking the lead in the first couple minutes as Tai-Reece Chisholm hit the rebound in.
Da Silva once again scored for the Rattlers to tie the game once again with 35 minutes remaining.
The teams would remain tied until Smalls' free kick with time winding down.
Aidan Leak was in goal for the Apaches, making eight saves.
The Apaches had 20 shots to nine by the Rattlers. TJC also had nine corner kicks to Otero's one.
Otero’s goalkeeper will miss Monday’s game against Arizona Western (15-2) at 12:30 p.m. after getting a red card after the game was over. The Rattlers are 9-5-2.
Tyler will play Arizona Western on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.