The Apaches are returning to their home away from home.
After missing out on a trip in 2019, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Tyler Junior College is back in the NJCAA Division III College World Series after a two-year absence.
This is the Apaches’ ninth trip to the CWS, having won five national championships and finishing second three times. Since 2007, TJC has compiled a record of 30-7 (.811%) in World Series games.
The competition for the 2021 national championship begins on Saturday at Pioneer Park in Greeneville, Tennessee.
TJC (36-16) is scheduled to meet No. 7 seed Rockingham (North Carolina) (27-14) at noon (Central) in the second game of the tournament.
The winner of the TJC-Rockingham game will face either No. 6 Coastal Bend (27-29) or No. 3 Oakton (Illinois) (30-19), who open the tourney at 8:30 a.m.
If the Apaches win their first game, they will play at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. However, a loss means TJC will play at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Other first round games on Saturday include: No. 1 Rowan College of South Jersey-Gloucester (New Jersey) (33-4-2) vs. No. 8 Owens (Ohio) (35-13), 3:30 p.m.; and No. 4 Niagara County (New York) (30-9) vs. No. 5 St. Cloud Tech (Minnesota) (25-4), 7 p.m.
Coastal Bend won over TJC to earn the automatic bid as South District champions, but the Apaches earned an at-large bid, along with Oakton, who lost to Owens in the Great Lakes final.
TJC coach Doug Wren said one of the Apaches’ sparkplugs, Heath Hood, may return to play. Hood, a sophomore from White Oak who has signed with Louisiana-Lafayette, suffered a foot injury during the season and missed the last 21 games. He has played in 31 games and is second in hitting at .394 with 32 RBIs and 16 for 16 in stolen bases.
Dalton Davis, a freshman from Prosper, tops the Apaches in batting at .399. Other tops hitters include Miguel Vega (.383), Alec Williams (.342) and Jake Johnson (.340).
Vega, a native Tylerite who played at The Brook Hill School, set a TJC D-III era record with 16 home runs. He also leads the Apaches in RBIs (60) and has 12 doubles. Vega has signed with Northwestern State.
Davis has added 50 RBIs and leads the team in doubles (22) and stolen bases (28). Johnson, the former Bullard standout, has 44 RBIs with 18 doubles and 27 stolen bases.
TJC has a number of standout pitchers, led by Caleb Putnam (6-2), Zach Williams (4-1), Jason Gonzales (3-1), Tm Symonds (4-1) and Cooper Rawls (2-1), among others.