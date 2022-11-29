The Tyler Junior College Apaches open Region XIV basketball conference play by hosting Victoria College on Wednesday at Wagstaff Gymnasium on the TJC campus.
Chuck Smith, TJC assistant athletic director, said the game time has been switched to 5:30 p.m. to assist with the travel plans for Victoria College. The starting time was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
TJC enters the contest at 6-3 on the season after consecutive wins over Loyalty College Prep (93-63) and CYM Prep (101-89).
The Pirates are 1-9 on the season after falling to Temple 92-87 on Nov. 21 in Victoria. VC has played a tough preseason schedule, mostly against Region V Texas teams with two games in Kansas against Hutchinson and Barton County. The Pirates will host Kilgore College at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Following Wednesday's game, the Apaches travel to Port Arthur to meet Lamar State-Port Arthur in a 4 p.m. contest. TJC plays three additional games before the Christmas break — hosting Lee College at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, visiting Jacksonville College at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, and hosting Strength 'N Motion on Monday, Dec. 12 (time TBA).
The TJC Apache Ladies (5-4) return to play on Saturday, traveling to Beaumont to meet Holy Patriot University in a 2 p.m. contest.
The Apache Ladies open Region XIV play on Wednesday, Dec. 7 against Coastal Bend in a 5:30 p.m. contest. It will be the Seventh Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Game.