CORSICANA — The Apaches are essentially in a playoff as the regular season concludes on Saturday.
With a victory against Navarro College, Tyler Junior College clinches a postseason berth and a home playoff game in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference. However, a loss by TJC and the Apaches must rely on some help.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.
"We are in a great position in that we control our own destiny to be a two seed and host a playoff game," TJC first-year Coach Tanner Jacobson said. "... It will be a challenge."
Tyler (5-3) and Navarro (5-3), coached by former Apache Ryan Taylor, both enter the contest at 4-2 in the SWJCFC. The Bulldogs have already clinched a playoff berth and will be either the No. 3 seed or the No. 4 seed. If the Apaches win they will be the No. 2 seed and tie with New Mexico Military (7-2, 5-3). TJC has the tiebreaker with an earlier win over NMMI and would host the game next weekend at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. With a win over Tyler, NC would tie with NMMI, but the Broncos would get the No. 2 seed by virtue of their win over Bulldogs.
If Tyler loses and Kilgore (5-3, 3-3) defeats Blinn (3-5, 1-5), KC gets the No. 4 seed as the Rangers defeated the Apaches 31-14 last week. If both TJC and KC lose, the Apaches would be the No. 4 seed and will play at Trinity Valley.
"I thought we just came out slow and the game of football changes dramatic once you get a two-score lead, the precentages are not good for you when you face a deficit," Jacobson said of the Kilgore game last week in Tyler. "You become one-dimensional on offense and you have to rely on consistent stops on defense. I feel like we didn't come out ready to play. That starts with me as the head coach and trickles down from there. I've got to do a better job of getting everybody ready to go. I felt like schematically we were prepared, but mentally we came out a little bit slow, a little bit stagnant and lethargic. Before we blinked in two possesions we gave up two scores and that's hard to overcome."
In the playoff race, Trinity Valley has clinched the regular season title with a 7-1 overall record and 6-0 in conference.
Last TVCC scored a 40-21 win over defending national champion New Mexico Military Insitute on Saturday at Bruce Field in Athens.
The victory clinched the regular season championship for the Cards as well as the No. 1 seed in the four-team SWJCFC playoffs. The semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 12 with the two highest seeds hosting. The highest remaining seed will host the conference championship on Nov. 19.
Games on Saturday, Nov. 5 include: Trinity Valley at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (3-5, 1-5), 11 a.m.; Blinn (3-5, 1-5) at Kilgore, 3 p.m.; Tyler at Navarro, 3 p.m.; and RPA College at New Mexico Military, 3 p.m. (Mountain time). Cisco has a bye.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The Apaches men's basketball team is scheduled to play Dallas College-Brookhaven College at 2 p.m. Saturday at Wagstaff Gymnasium. Friday's game with Southwestern Christian College was canceled because possible inclement weather that would make travel to and from Terrell potentially hazardous, TJC assistant athletic director Kelsi Weeks said. ... The No. 1 ranked and unbeaten TJC's women's soccer team plays host to No. 3 Hill College for the South District Championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at Pat Hartley Field. The winner receives an automatic bid to the national tournament.