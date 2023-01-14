KILGORE — Anahlynn Murray had a double-double and Tyler Junior College used a big third quarter to rally past Kilgore College, 75-69, on Saturday in a Region XIV Conference women's basketball game at Masters Gymnasium.
The Apache Ladies improve to 11-5 overall and 3-0 in conference, while the Lady Rangers fall to 7-10 and 1-3.
Murray, a 5-5 point guard from Baytown, hit for 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Three other TJC players were in double figures — Victoria Dixon (14), Lillian Jackson (10) and Sian Phipps (10).
KC led 43-36 at halftime, but the Apache Ladies outscored the Lady Rangers, 26-14, in the third quarter to take a 62-57 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Two Lady Rangers had double doubles — Alyssia Thorne (18 points, 11 rebounds) and Aylanna Winn (14 points, 11 rebounds). Nyla Inmon added 15 points.
Others scoring for KC were Jermia Green (8), Aaliyah Davis (7) and Alexis Anderson (7).
Green had seven assists and five steals.
Also scoring for TJC were Kiana Bennett (7), Atria Dumas (7) and Fanta Kone (4).
Phipps had eight boards with Kone dishing out 10 assists and grabbing seven rebounds. Jackson had four blocks with Kone adding three.
The Apache Ladies made four 3-pointers — Dixon (2), Bennett (1) and Murray (1). TJC was 19 of 22 at the free throw line. Dixon was 8 of 8 at the charity stripe.
The Lady Rangers made three 3-pointers — one each by Davis, Winn and Thorne. KC was 12 of 20 at the free throw line.
In other Region XIV women's games on Saturday: Trinity Valley 80, Paris 64; Panola 66, Angelina 57; and Blinn 70, Jacksonville 40.
Women's games on Wednesday include: Paris (6-11, 0-4) at Tyler (11-5, 3-0), 5:30 p.m.; Kilgore (7-10, 1-3) at Blinn (15-1, 3-0), 5:30 p.m.; Jacksonville (9-7, 0-4) at Coastal Bend (4-12, 0-3), 5:30 p.m.; and Angelina (10-6, 3-1) at Trinity Valley (16-1, 3-0), 6 p.m.
In Region XIV men's games on Saturday: Tyler 70, Paris 68; Trinity Valley 84, Kilgore 67; Panola 69, Bossier Parish 57; Lee 73, Lamar State-Port Arthur 64; Blinn 83, Coastal Bend 78; and Victoria 78, Jacksonville 77.
The schedule for the men's games on Wednesday include: Paris (8-11, 4-4) at Panola (14-4, 6-2), 7 p.m.; Blinn (12-6, 6-2) at Victoria (3-16, 2-6), 7 p.m.; Jacksonville (2-16, 1-7) at Lamar State-Port Arthur (7-11, 2-6), 7 p.m.; Angelina (9-8, 3-4) at Coastal Bend (11-7, 5-3), 7 p.m.; Baton Rouge at Bossier Parish (10-7, 2-6), 7 p.m.; Navarro (11-6, 4-3) at Kilgore (13-5, 5-3), 7:30 p.m.; and Trinity Valley (3-15, 3-5) at Tyler (11-7, 4-4), 7:30 p.m.