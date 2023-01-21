LUFKIN — The defending national champion Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies delayed Angelina head coach Byron Coleman’s pursuit of his 300th career win on Saturday in a Region XIV women's basketball game at Shands Gym.
Atria Dumas had 23 points and 13 rebounds to lead Tyler to a dominating 73-63 win over the Lady ‘Runners.
Anahlynn Murray scored 13 points, Fanta Kone had 11 points and 13 boards with Lillian Jackson scoring 10 in the win.
Mackenzie Paul led AC with 15 points, while Shandbriah Rule had 10.
The story for much of the night was Tyler forcing its pace while also dominating in the paint.
The Apache Ladies shot 40.3% from the field while holding AC to 32.3%.
In addition, Tyler outrebounded AC 53-41, including a 31-17 margin in the first half.
AC got off to a solid start in which it led 14-11 after a quarter. However, the Apache Ladies responded with a 16-2 run before outscoring AC 29-13 in the second quarter. Tyler eventually led 40-27 at halftime.
The Apache Ladies extended that lead to 62-45 after three quarters and led by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter.
AC made a push in the last two minutes but never got within single digits.
In other women's games on Saturday: Kilgore 78, Coastal Bend 46; Trinity Valley 83, Panola 56; and Blinn 82, Paris
With Coleman sitting on 298 career wins, AC (10-8, 3-3) plays at Blinn at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tyler (12-6, 4-1) hosts Trinity Valley at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.