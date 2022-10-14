BRENHAM — The Apaches hit the road for another key SWJCFC game on Saturday as they take on the Blinn College Buccaneers.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Cub Stadium (1600 East Tom Green St., Brenham 77833), just down the street from the Blue Bell Ice Cream factory. The Buccaneers play the Brenham High School facility.
Tyler Junior College, led by first-year Coach Tanner Jacobson, is 3-2 on the season and 2-1 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play. The Bucs, under former TJC offensive coordinator Ryan Mahon, are 3-3 and 1-3.
TJC is coming off two tremendous defensive efforts, a 5-0 win over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami, Oklahoma, and a 20-12 upset of No. 1 New Mexico Military in Tyler. The Broncos, also the defending national champions, were averaging more close to 35 points a game and the Apaches held them to four field goals.
TJC held NMMI to just 189 total yards (113 rushing, 76 passing). That was a week after holding NEO to 133 total yards (114 rushing, 19 passing).
Jacobson said there was a 24-hour rule celebrating the victory over NMMI and then the focus turned to the Buccaneers.
The Apaches also overcame five turnovers to take down the Broncos.
"Our team has done a good job of rallying around (each other)," Jacobson said. "The defense is accepting the challenge, they don't say 'oh man, here comes another turnover', they look at it as we get another opportunity to make a statement to prove how good we are. The offense, defense and specials teams are all up for the challenge."
TJC threw a curveball at NMMI, starting freshman Hunt Young at quarterback and moving previous QB Deniquez Dunn to his original position of wide receiver. The change worked.
Young, from Mansfield, threw two touchdown passes — 47 to Tray Taylor and 14 to Tyrone Browning — on precise tosses. Dunn caught five passes for 52 yards. He also tossed an 11-yarder to QB Young on a reverse pass.
Defensively, the Apaches had three interceptions — Michael Ray Jr., Dontavius Burrows and Daniel Cobbs.
Now the focus is on Blinn. The Bucs won their first three games, but have lost three straight games — 24-21 at New Mexico Military, 39-27 to Navarro in Brenham and 28-14 to Trinity Valley in Athens.
The games were all tight in the fourth quarter.
"They are a really good football team," Jacobson said. "They had NMMI on the ropes. They were up 21-3 at one point and NMMI scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to get them."
Freshman QB Brock Bolfing leads the Bucs, hitting on 77 of 129 passing attempts for 982 yards with eight TDs and four interceptions. Sophomore JJ Branham leads the rushing attack, gaining 506 yards and scoring five touchdowns on 83 carries. Freshman Willie Eldridge is next with 424 yards and five TDs on 64 carries.
Sophomore Tre Harden is the top receiver with 18 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns. Right behind are sophomore Canen Adrian (17-190, 2 TDs) and freshman Troy Oliver (14-136, TD).
Other SWJCFC games on Saturday include: New Mexico Military (5-1, 3-1) vs. Cisco (3-3, 1-3), 2 p.m. Chesley Field, Cisco, Texas; Southern-Shreveport vs. Kilgore (3-2, 2-2), 3 p.m. R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore, Texas; Trinity Valley (4-1, 3-0) vs. Navarro (4-2, 3-1), 3 p.m. Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, Corsicana, Texas; and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (2-4, 0-4), open.
Blinn is open next week before hosting Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Oct. 29. The Apaches are home next week, playing host to Cisco at 3 p.m. on Oct. 22.