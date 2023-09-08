When Tanner Jacobson was hired as head football coach at Tyler Junior College, one of his objectives was to improve the schedule.
He wanted to replace playing prep schools with quality non-conference opponents.
Jacobson has done just that as the Apaches take on Georgia Military College on Saturday in Milledgeville, Georgia.
Kickoff is noon (Central) at Davenport Field. The game is being stream on jockjive.com.
TJC was off last week after opening the season with a 49-35 loss to Kilgore College on Aug. 26. The Bulldogs are 1-1, winning against Georgia Christian College (56-0) on Aug. 26 at home and dropping a 26-10 decision to Iowa Western on Sept. 2 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 15 in the nation before falling to Iowa Western. The Apaches received votes in this week’s NJCAA poll.
Jacobson said the Bulldogs will be a challenge.
“They are always going to be talented,” Jacobson said. “They are in a very fertile recruiting area. They are well-coached. They are going to be tough. They are going to be fast. They are going to be athletic. We are going to have our hands full.”
Colin Hogan (6-2, 210) is the quarterback for the Bulldogs. In two games he has hit on 12 of 21 passing attempts for 112 yards and a TD. Jamarion Walker is the leading rusher with 103 yards and two TDs on 23 carries.
The Apaches are scheduled to start QB Jaden Pete, who hit on 25 of 44 passing attempts for 310 yards and three touchdowns against Kilgore. He threw to nine different receivers.
Pete was also the leading rusher with seven carries for 70 yards.
SMOKE SIGNALS: Georgia Military College was founded in 1879. ... The distance from Tyler to Milledgeville is about 790 miles. ... Milledgeville is about 100 miles southeast of Atlanta. It was the capital of Georgia from 1804 to 1868, including during the Civil War. The city was named for Georgia governor John Milledge, who was in office 1802–1806. The old state capitol building is on the GMC campus. ... Oliver Hardy, comedian from Laurel and Hardy, attended GMC. ... Jacobson said the Bulldogs will make a trip to Tyler in 2024. ... The football team bussed to Georgia, leaving Friday. They stopped at UAB to use the Blazers’ facilities for a workout. ... The Apaches are on the road again next week when they travel to Athens to meet Trinity Valley Community College in a Southwest Junior College Football Conference game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bruce Field. ... Other SWJCFC games on Saturday include: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M vs. Kilgore College, 3 p.m. at Longview’s Lobo Stadium; New Mexico Military at Navarro, 7 p.m.; and Blinn at Cisco, 7 p.m. ... TVCC played Friday against Air Force Prep in Colorado Springs, Colorado. ... The TJC soccer teams are home on Saturday, hosting Blinn at 1 (women) and 3 (men) p.m. at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex.
Steers in Arkansas
After dropping a decision in West Texas, the Texas College Steers travel to Arkansas on Saturday.
The Steers meet Central Arkansas in Conway, Arkansas. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (ESPN+) at Estes Stadium.
TC dropped a 96-0 game to UT Permian Basin on Saturday in Midland, while the Bears fell to Oklahoma State 27-13 in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday.
Steers QB Isiah Sadler hit on 8 of 28 passing attempts for 38 yards and three interceptions. Terrell Hookfin had two catches for 19 yards.
The Steers’ home opener is Sept. 16 against Ottawa-Arizona. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. It is the Sooner Athletic Conference opener.
SFA hosts Alcorn State
NACOGDOCHES — The SFA Lumberjacks open their home football season on Saturday, hosting Alcorn State at Homer Bryce Stadium on campus.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
The Lumberjacks lost a 48-30 decision to Troy last week in Troy, Alabama.
The Braves lost to Southern Mississippi, 40-14, last week in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.